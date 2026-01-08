School Assembly News Headlines (Jan 09): Top National, World, Sports, Education Updates

School Assembly News Headlines Today (January 09, 2026): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here is your quick bulletin for the school assembly, top stories making headlines on January 09, 2026.
Top National Headlines (January 09)
- "Mamata Banerjee Obstructed Probe": Agency Approaches High Court
- How Illegal Coal Mining Case Put I-PAC Under Probe Agency Radar, Led To Raids
- Forcing A Woman To Continue Pregnancy Violates Bodily Integrity: Delhi Court
- Bengaluru Ranked Best Indian City For Women In 2025, Study Reveals
- Several Fall Ill in Greater Noida After Consuming Contaminated Drinking Water
Top International Headlines (January 09)
- Bill Threatening 500% Tariff On India Over Russia Oil Trade Gets Trump's Nod
- US Says It Will Control Venezuela Oil Exports Indefinitely
- Main Accused in Bangladeshi Hindu Man Dipu Das' Lynching Arrested
- Minneapolis Woman Shot Dead By US Immigration Agent Was a Poet, Mother of Three
- Indian Man Arrested in UK Over Online Grooming Allegations
Top Sports Headlines (January 09)
- National Coach Suspended Over Sexual Assault Charges By 17-Year-Old Shooter
- Faster Than Virat Kohli, Babar Azam: Ignored India Star Becomes
- First Player in the World To Achieve Huge Feat
- Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha Qualify for Quarterfinals; Baroda Miss Out On NRR In Vijay Hazare Trophy
- Big Blow for India: Tilak Varma Undergoes Surgery Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026
Top Education Headlines (January 09)
- JEE Main 2026 Session 1 City Slip Out: Paper 1 From January 21, Paper 2 On January 29
- NMC Approves 450 Additional PG Medical Seats for 2025-26
- 84% of Indian Professionals Feel Unprepared for Jobs in 2026: LinkedIn