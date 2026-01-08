School Assembly News Headlines (Jan 09): Top National, World, Sports, Education Updates

School Assembly News Headlines Today (January 09, 2026): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here is your quick bulletin for the school assembly, top stories making headlines on January 09, 2026.

Top National Headlines (January 09)

"Mamata Banerjee Obstructed Probe": Agency Approaches High Court

How Illegal Coal Mining Case Put I-PAC Under Probe Agency Radar, Led To Raids

Forcing A Woman To Continue Pregnancy Violates Bodily Integrity: Delhi Court

Bengaluru Ranked Best Indian City For Women In 2025, Study Reveals

Several Fall Ill in Greater Noida After Consuming Contaminated Drinking Water

Top International Headlines (January 09)

Bill Threatening 500% Tariff On India Over Russia Oil Trade Gets Trump's Nod

US Says It Will Control Venezuela Oil Exports Indefinitely

Main Accused in Bangladeshi Hindu Man Dipu Das' Lynching Arrested

Minneapolis Woman Shot Dead By US Immigration Agent Was a Poet, Mother of Three

Indian Man Arrested in UK Over Online Grooming Allegations

Top Sports Headlines (January 09)

National Coach Suspended Over Sexual Assault Charges By 17-Year-Old Shooter

Faster Than Virat Kohli, Babar Azam: Ignored India Star Becomes

First Player in the World To Achieve Huge Feat

Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha Qualify for Quarterfinals; Baroda Miss Out On NRR In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Big Blow for India: Tilak Varma Undergoes Surgery Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026

Top Education Headlines (January 09)