Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test 2025 Results Expected In December

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is expected to announce the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025 result soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result by visiting the official website (upsssc.gov.in).

The PET exam, for candidates seeking Group B and Group C government jobs in Uttar Pradesh such as Lekhpal (Revenue Officer), Junior Assistant, Village Development Officer (VDO), Clerk, Forest Guard, X-Ray Technician and more, was held on September 6 and 7, 2025.

The result for PET 2025 is expected in December 2025 after completion of all exam procedures. The scorecard will remain valid for three years after declaration.

This year, over 19 lakh candidates appeared for the exam and the result will be available on the official website. Following this, qualified candidates can prepare for the mains examinations of respective posts.

Steps to download the result: