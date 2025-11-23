Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test 2025 Results Expected In December

- UPSSSC to announce PET 2025 results soon on the official website upsssc.gov.in
- PET exam held on September 6-7 for Group B and C posts like Lekhpal and Junior Assistant
- Over 19 lakh candidates appeared for PET 2025, result expected by December 2025
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is expected to announce the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025 result soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result by visiting the official website (upsssc.gov.in).
The PET exam, for candidates seeking Group B and Group C government jobs in Uttar Pradesh such as Lekhpal (Revenue Officer), Junior Assistant, Village Development Officer (VDO), Clerk, Forest Guard, X-Ray Technician and more, was held on September 6 and 7, 2025.
The result for PET 2025 is expected in December 2025 after completion of all exam procedures. The scorecard will remain valid for three years after declaration.
This year, over 19 lakh candidates appeared for the exam and the result will be available on the official website. Following this, qualified candidates can prepare for the mains examinations of respective posts.
Steps to download the result:
- Visit the official website: upsssc.gov.in
- Navigate to the Results section: On the homepage, look for the "Results" tab or the "Latest News / Important Announcements" section. Scroll down or click on announcements related to PET 2025.
- Click on the PET Result Link: Find and select the link labelled "UPSSSC PET 2025 Result/Scorecard" or "Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025 Result." It may appear under "PET 2025 Announcement."
- Enter login credentials: A login window will open. Input your details.
- Submit and view result: Click "Submit" or "Login." Your PET 2025 result, including marks, qualifying status, and cutoff details, will appear on the screen.
- Download and print a copy for future reference.