School Assembly News Headlines (January 6): Top National, World, Sports, Business News

School Assembly News Headlines Today (January 6): Morning is the right time to update yourself on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying informed about national, international, sports, and education news sharpens your thinking and helps you become an aware and responsible citizen. Here is a quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines on January 6, 2026.

Top National Headlines (January 6)

India Surpasses China In Rice Output With 150.18 Million Tonnes

Fugitive Economic Offender Tag For Himachal University Promoters In In Rs 387-Crore Fake Degree Case

Illegal Betting Case: Luxury Cars Linked To YouTuber Seized By Probe Agency

Tata Group Looking For New Chiefs For Air India, Air India Express: Report

"You Did Not Even Spare God": Supreme Court On Sabarimala Gold Theft Case

Over 40 Students Ill After Jaundice Outbreak At Odisha Government School

Gas Leak, Fire At ONGC Oil Well Triggers Mass Evacuation In Andhra Village

Over 300 People Who Crossed Over To Pak, PoK From J&K Under Scanner

Promised Dream Cruise Trip, Hyderabad Man Loses Rs 2 Lakh To Scammers

Apple Shipped $50 Billion Worth Of iPhones From India In 2025: Centre

"This Is My Life Now": What Umar Khalid Told Partner After He Was Denied Bail

Top International Headlines (January 6)

Maduro, Wife At New York Court, 1st Appearance After Capture By US Forces

China's Xi Takes Veiled "Bullying" Dig At US After Venezuela Power Grab

Europe's Different Yardsticks To Judge Events In Venezuela And Ukraine

Top Sports Headlines (January 6)

Jay Shah Springs Into Action After Bangladesh Triggers T20 World Cup Panic: Report

Bangladesh Government Orders Unprecedented IPL Telecast Ban Amid Mustafizur Rahman-KKR Row

India U19 vs South Africa U19 LIVE Score, 2nd Youth ODI: Dangerous Reason Stops Play, India's Target Revised; Vaibhav Suryavanshi On Song

Jay Shah Springs Into Action After Bangladesh Triggers T20 World Cup Panic: Report

"Should You Touch Another Player?" Ben Stokes In Ugly Spat With Marnus Labuschagne. Watch

Top Business Headlines (January 6)