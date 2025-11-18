School Assembly News Headlines (November 19): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today (November 19): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today."

Top National News - November 19

Centre Issues Media Advisory For Delhi Suicide Blast Coverage

Anganwadi Worker On SIR Duty Tries To Die By Suicide: Tamil Nadu Police

Karnataka Issues Advisory On 'Brain-Eating Amoeba' For Sabarimala Pilgrims

'Attack On Sovereignty': Cops Oppose Bail Pleas Of Delhi Riots Case Accused

"Leopard Attacks Should Be Declared State Disaster": D Fadnavis

'Smoke From Punjab Doesn't Even Reach Delhi': Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Al Falah University Founder Arrested In Money Laundering Case

Kerala Man Arrested For Creating Viral AI-Generated Zipline Accident Video

Rohini Acharya Slams Tejashwi's Aide Sanjay Yadav, Challenges Him To Donate His Kidney

Two Men With Murder History Kill, Bury Engineer In Drishyam-Style Crime

Top International News - November 19

'He Hates Indian Population': Trump's Son Levels Major Claim Against Mamdani

"Yunus Wants Civil War": Sheikh Hasina's Aide After Death Penalty Verdict

Trump Agrees To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets To Saudi Arabia Amid China Concerns

US Is Creating Priority Visa System For Football World Cup, Says Donald Trump

UK To Overhaul Asylum System, Allow Refugees To Stay For Limited Time

Top Sports News - November 19

Gambhir's Gesture For Kolkata Pitch Curator After Defeat Surprises Everyone

Shubman Gill Misses Team India Practice, Likely To Miss 2nd Test: Sources

Babar Azam Found Guilty By ICC For "Abuse Of Cricket Equipment", Reprimanded

Pakistan's Asjad Iqbal Shocks Pankaj Advani In Snooker World Cup Quarterfinals

World Boxing Cup: Arundhati Choudhary Beats Former Medallist Leonie Mulle

Top Business News - November 19