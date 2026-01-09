US Willing To Sell Venezuelan Oil To India? What White House Official Said

The Donald Trump administration in the United States is reportedly willing to sell Venezuelan oil to India under a new US-controlled framework, amid Washington's sustained pressure on New Delhi to cut its reliance on Russian crude, a sticking point since the Ukraine war. The move came after Caracas and Washington reached a deal this week to export up to $2 billion worth of Venezuelan crude, some 30-50 million barrels, to the United States after US forces captured President Nicolas Maduro on January 3.

Talking to the news agency IANS, a senior Trump administration official confirmed that the United States was ready and willing to allow India to purchase Venezuelan oil, as Washington moves to market the country's crude globally.

Before American sanctions curtailed trade, India was one of the largest buyers of Venezuelan crude.

How The Oil Sale System Will Work

When asked about conditions on Venezuelan oil trade with India, the official pointed to recent comments by US Energy Secretary Christopher Wright, who said Washington was open to selling Venezuelan oil to "almost all countries".

Wright, in an interview with Fox Business, said Venezuelan crude would be allowed to flow again, but only through a structure designed and overseen by the US government.

"So that oil, we're allowing it to flow. Again, it's marketed by the United States government. The money's going to flow into accounts," he said, adding that funds would then be directed back to Venezuela in a way that "benefits the Venezuelan people, not corruption, not the regime."

Wright said there was strong interest in Venezuelan crude not only from US refiners but also from buyers "in Europe and Asia and all around the world," underscoring the administration's position that sales would not be limited to a narrow set of countries.

He noted that many US refineries were historically designed to process Venezuelan crude and said demand remained high.

US Oversight On Venezuelan Oil Trade

The Energy Secretary framed the policy as part of a broader effort by President Trump to enforce sanctions while reshaping Venezuela's oil sector. "You can sell oil together with the United States, or you can not sell oil," Wright said, describing US control over oil flows and revenues as leverage to end what he called criminal activity and destabilising behaviour linked to Venezuela's previous leadership.

He also emphasised that enforcement was central to the approach. Referring to recent seizures of sanctioned oil tankers, Wright said US actions demonstrated that sanctions and policies would be enforced, not merely announced.

"Only legitimate and lawful energy commerce, as determined by the US, will be permitted," he said in response to a question about US military actions against vessels carrying Venezuelan oil outside the new framework.

In separate remarks delivered at an energy conference in New York, Wright outlined how the United States plans to market between 30 million and 50 million barrels of Venezuelan oil currently held in storage, followed by ongoing sales of future production.

"We're going to get that crude moving again and sell it," he said, adding that the United States would also supply diluent and enable imports of parts and equipment to stabilise and then grow production.

Wright said US officials were in active discussions with oil companies that previously operated in Venezuela, as well as those interested in returning, about the conditions needed for investment.

"What are the conditions that'll make capital flow?" Wright said, calling it an ongoing process involving the US government, Venezuelan authorities, and energy firms.

India's Venezuelan Oil Trade

India was a major buyer of Venezuelan crude before American sanctions curtailed trade, using it to feed complex refineries configured for heavy oil. The possibility of renewed access could help diversify India's energy imports amid sustained demand growth.

While Venezuela has the world's largest proven oil reserves, India is among the world's fastest-growing energy consumers and relies heavily on imports to meet its oil needs.