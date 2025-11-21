NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide Over 'Harassment' By Coaching Staff In Maharashtra

A student from Maharashtra's Chandrapur who was preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) has died by suicide. The student, aged 17, had enrolled in a residential coaching institute called "Janta Career Launcher" to prepare for the examination.
The student hung himself from a fan in his hotel room on Thursday night. He reportedly told his parents that he was being harassed by the coaching institute's staff, sources said.
After the victim's father filed a complaint, the police registered a case against the institute's four employees. A detailed investigation into the matter is being carried out.
Disclaimer: At the time of writing this story, Janta Career Launcher did not provide a response on the matter.
Nearly two months ago, a 19-year-old NEET aspirant also died by suicide in the district.
The victim, identified as Anurag Anil Borkar, cleared the 2025 examination with a 99.99 percentile and secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 1475 in the OBC (Other Backward Classes) category.
He was about to get enrolled at a medical college in Uttar Pradesh. However, Borkar reportedly left behind a suicide note stating that he did not want to become a doctor.
|Helplines
|Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health
|9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
|TISS iCall
|022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
|(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)
