School Assembly News Headlines (December 13): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines Today (December 13): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Take a look at the top stories making headlines today.

Top National News - December 13

"Peace, Understanding, Reconciliation": President Murmu's Message To Manipur

President Droupadi Murmu today reminded the people of Manipur that the strength of the "beautiful land" they call home lies in its diversity. She indicated the optics of hill and valley divide in Manipur would do no good; instead, she said the hills and valley have always completed each other.

"Apples And Oranges": Congress MP On Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi's Speeches

Senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury said today that Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were very different people whose styles of address are very different and should not be subject to comparison.

"They are like apples and oranges" who cannot and should not be compared, Renuka Chowdhury said.

Diabetes, Weight Loss Drug Ozempic Launched In India

Novo Nordisk on Friday launched its blockbuster weight-loss drug Ozempic in India, beginning at Rs 8,800 a month or four weeks.

Conspiracy, Motive, In Zubeen Murder Established: Himanta Sharma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said the motive and criminal conspiracy has been clearly tracked and it has been examined by Advocate General. A few people have been charged with murder. One has been charged with culpable homicide and other two PSOs has been charged with other charges, the Chief Minister said.

Red Terror Nears Its End As Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra Maoist-Free

In a landmark development, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, two key states in the Red Corridor, have officially declared themselves Maoist-free, signalling a decisive collapse of the Maoist stronghold that once dominated central India.

Top World News - December 13

After 40-Minute Wait, Pakistan PM Gatecrashes Putin's Closed-Door Meeting

Trump Planning New Superclub With India? All About Buzz On New Core-5 Grouping

US President Donald Trump is reportedly exploring a new elite 'C5', or 'Core Five', forum of world powers that would bring together America, Russia, China, India and Japan, sidelining the existing Europe-dominated G7 and other traditional democracy and wealth based groupings.

IMF Tightens Noose On Pakistan's $7 Billion Bailout, Imposes New Conditions

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has slapped 11 new conditions on Pakistan under its $7 billion bailout programme to crack down on corruption.

Mexico Hits India With 50% Tariffs. This Will Be Most Impacted Sector

After the United States, Mexico has decided to impose tariffs as high as 50 per cent on the import of select goods from India and other Asian nations that do not have a trade deal with Mexico City.

Top Sport news- December 13

Not Yuvraj Singh, This Cricket Legend Speaks To Abhishek Sharma "For Hours"

Abhishek's father Rajkumar Sharma has revealed that former West Indies captain Brian Lara, having worked with Abhishek in the IPL for a brief period, is also helping his son, whom he sees as a future all-format player. Rajkumar also said that Lara has asked Abhishek to keep working on his red-ball game.

India Set New 'World Record' As Vaibhav Suryavanshi Inspires Team To Historic 433 In U19 Asia Cup

The Indian U19 team has sent a massive statement to their rivals in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025, registering their highest-ever Youth One Day International (ODI) total with an unbelievable display of power-hitting against the UAE.

Indians Shine At Youth Asian Para Games 2025