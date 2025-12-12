India's Education Crisis: Millions Of Girls Missing From Classrooms

India's classrooms are missing millions. Between Financial Year 2022 and Financial Year 2026 (till December 3, 2025), states reported 84.9 lakh children outside the formal education system, from pre-school to Class 12. Nearly half of them are girls.

The trend shows that dropout is not a one-time problem-it persists year after year. Large states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand dominate the list, highlighting deep-rooted challenges in access to education.

Where Numbers Are Highest

On December 3 this year, during the Parliament's winter session, Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury asked about the total number of out-of-school adolescent girls and the key reasons for dropout.

Responding, Savitri Thakur, Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development, shared alarming figures.

Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 9.9 lakh out-of-school children in FY26 alone. Across five years, the state accounted for the largest share.

Bihar, Jharkhand, and Assam also reported high numbers.

However, the share of girls among out-of-school children varies with overall enrolment patterns. States with higher female enrolment show lower dropout percentages.



For instance, Kerala (33.2%), Telangana (31.1%), and Ladakh (33.3%) have low percentages of girls among out-of-school children because their enrolment rates are higher. In contrast, states like Maharashtra (65.7%), Himachal Pradesh (54.8%), and Mizoram (53.8%) report a higher share of girls among dropouts.

Why Children Drop Out

States cite four main reasons:

Migration of families for work

Socio-economic conditions forcing children out of school

Domestic responsibilities on older children

Child labour in rural and urban areas

Efforts To Bring Them Back

Over five years, states re-enrolled 26.46 lakh out-of-school children through special training under Samagra Shiksha, spending Rs 626 crore on these efforts. The training includes residential and non-residential classes, seasonal hostels, and transport facilities for children from migrant families.

Re-enrolments peaked in 2021-22 at 8.6 lakh but dropped sharply in 2023-24 to just 2.17 lakh. The numbers improved in 2024-25 with 7.67 lakh children returning to school.



Uttar Pradesh led the drive, followed by Assam and Bihar, while states like Gujarat, Delhi, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra also reported significant progress.



The Big Picture

While states have re-enrolled millions, the challenge remains. Dropout numbers continue to rise in large states, underscoring the need for targeted interventions and sustained efforts to keep children-especially girls-in school.