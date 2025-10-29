Advertisement

Kerala Government Puts PM SHRI Scheme Implementation On Hold, Sets Up Panel For Review

The Chief Minister said the findings of the committee will guide the state's final position, which will be formally conveyed to the Union government through a written communication.

In a significant shift from its recent decision, the Kerala government has paused the implementation of the PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme and announced a fresh review of the agreement signed with the Centre.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the state will reassess the implications of joining the scheme before proceeding further. Addressing a press conference, Vijayan confirmed that a seven-member cabinet sub-committee has been constituted to examine the matter and submit a detailed report.

The committee includes:

  • V Sivankutty - Minister for General Education (Chairman)
  • K Rajan - Minister for Revenue and Housing
  • Roshi Augustin - Minister for Public Works
  • P Rajeev - Minister for Law and Industries
  • P Prasad - Minister for Agriculture
  • K Krishnankutty - Minister for Electricity
  • A K Saseendran - Minister for Forest and Wildlife

The Chief Minister said the findings of the committee will guide the state's final position, which will be formally conveyed to the Union government through a written communication.

The latest move comes just weeks after Kerala signed the PM SHRI Memorandum of Understanding following prolonged resistance to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The state had previously argued that the policy encourages centralisation and undermines the federal structure of education.

The signing of the MoU was seen as a strategic shift triggered by the Centre withholding over Rs 1,158 crore in Samagra Shiksha funds across three fiscal years due to Kerala's non-participation in the scheme.
 

