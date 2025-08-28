Power Grid Corporation Of India Invites Applications For 1,543 Posts, Check Key Details

PGCIL Recruitment 2025: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) is currently accepting applications for the recruitment of Field Supervisors and Field Engineers. The application process began on August 27, and the deadline to apply is September 17, 11:59 PM. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website. PGCIL aims to fill a total of 1,543 vacancies through this recruitment drive.

Vacancy Details:

Field Engineer (Electrical): 532 vacancies

Field Engineer (Civil): 198 vacancies

Field Supervisor (Electrical): 535 vacancies

Field Supervisor (Civil): 193 vacancies

Field Supervisor (Electronics & Communication): 85 vacancies

Age Criteria:

The maximum age limit to apply is 29 years as of September 17, 2025. Age relaxation is applicable for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Application Fee:

Field Engineer: Rs 400

Field Supervisor: Rs 300

Candidates from SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-SM categories are exempted from paying the application fee. The fee, once paid, is non-refundable.

PGCIL Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply

Candidates can follow the steps below to apply:

Visit the official Power Grid website, powergrid.in .

. From the homepage, navigate to the Careers section, then click on Openings under the Job Opportunities category.

Select the link to apply for the PGCIL Field Supervisor/Engineer Recruitment 2025.

Register by entering the required credentials.

Complete the application form, upload the necessary documents, and pay the application fee.

Review all details carefully and submit the form.

Download the confirmation page and keep a printed copy for your records.

For further information regarding educational qualifications, the selection procedure, and other details, candidates should consult the official notification or visit the PGCIL website.