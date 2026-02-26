CBSE Board Exams 2026 Live Updates: The Class 12th Geography examination conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will take place today, February 26, 2023. The exam will be held in a single morning session from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Students are required to arrive at their examination centre by 9:30 am. There will be a reading period from 10:15 am to 10:30 am, during which students can read through the question paper before they begin writing. According to CBSE, anyone attempting to enter the examination centre after 10:00 am will not be permitted to enter.

CBSE Class 12 Geography - Important Instructions for the Exam

To ensure a smooth and stress-free experience during the Class 12 Geography Board exam, students must follow the instructions given below:

Candidates should make sure to reach the exam centre 30-45 minutes before the official reporting time. Once the reporting time has passed, no student will be permitted to enter the examination hall. Students must bring their CBSE-issued Admit Card to the examination centre. Students who do not present a valid admit card will not be allowed to take the examination. The question paper and answer booklet will be made available 15 minutes before the scheduled start time of the examination. During this 15-minute reading time, students must first read all the questions carefully and complete all the required information on the answer sheet.

Students appearing for the Class 12 Geography board examination keep the following points in mind for a smoother exam. Students are advised to reach the examination centre at least 30 to 45 minutes before the scheduled reporting time. Entry to the examination hall is not allowed after the prescribed reporting time. Candidates must carry their CBSE-issued admit card to the examination centre. Without a valid admit card, students cannot appear for the examination.

Question papers and answer sheets are handed out 15 minutes before the commencement of the exam. During this reading time, students carefully go through the question paper and fill in the required details on the answer booklet.

Here Are LIVE Updates On CBSE Board Class 12 Geography Exam