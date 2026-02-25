CBSE Board Exams 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted Class 10 Science exam today. The exam began at 10.30 am and concluded around 1.30 pm across various examination centres in the country. Over 25 lakh students are appearing for the examination this year.

In a major change introduced for the 2026 board exams, CBSE has revised the Science question paper pattern. For the first time, the Class 10 Science paper has been divided into three separate sections - Physics, Chemistry, and Biology - ensuring equal focus on all three core disciplines.

Students are being given an additional 15 minutes before the commencement of the examination to read the question paper carefully. This reading time allows candidates to understand the structure of the paper, analyse the questions, and plan their responses effectively before writing begins.

As per the new exam pattern, the Science theory paper is being conducted for 80 marks and consists of 39 compulsory questions. The paper is clearly divided into three sections: Biology, Chemistry, and Physics. Each section includes a variety of question formats and difficulty levels, such as multiple-choice questions (MCQs), assertion-reasoning questions, short answer questions, long answer questions, and case-based questions.

With the revised paper pattern being implemented today, the Class 10 Science examination marks an important development in the CBSE assessment system, aiming to strengthen conceptual clarity and comprehensive evaluation of students.