CBSE Board Exams: Students Cannot Improve Practical Marks, Schools May Reschedule Exams, Says Controller

CBSE Board Exams 2026: The CBSE Board 2026 examinations are currently underway, and students have raised several queries regarding the recent changes introduced by the Board. Key concerns include whether students can improve their practical examination scores and what happens if a student misses a practical exam.

Addressing these frequently asked questions in an interview with The Indian Express, CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bharadwaj clarified the Board's stance on cases where students are unable to appear for their practical examinations.

He stated, "CBSE has designed its online system in such a way that schools may either reschedule the examination or mark the student absent, depending on the situation."

He further added, "Accordingly, further action is taken by the school with due permission from the Board to address such issues, if any."

Improvement in Practical Examination Marks

When asked whether students can improve their practical examination marks in the second attempt, the Controller clarified, "In both Classes 10 and 12, there is no provision for improvement of marks in practical examinations. Improvement is allowed only for theory papers."

Notebook Submission Mandatory for Internal Assessment

The Controller also emphasised that notebook submission plays an important role in internal assessment for Class 10 (2025-26).

"Five marks are allotted for practical or laboratory work conducted throughout the year. Students must maintain proper records of this work. Practical assessment is continuous, and all activities listed in the syllabus must be completed. Therefore, notebook submission is important for internal assessment marks in Class 10," he said.

Weightage for Internal Assessment

Students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent overall in Class 10 by combining theory and internal assessment marks.

"In Class 10, candidates must obtain an overall 33 per cent marks (theory plus practical/internal assessment combined) in each subject to be declared pass," he said.