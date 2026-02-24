CBSE Class 10 Science Exam On Feb 25: Check Last-Minute Section-Wise Tips From Educators

CBSE Class 10 Science Exam Tips: The CBSE Class 10 Science examination is scheduled to be conducted tomorrow, February 25, 2026, with over 25 lakh students set to appear for the board exam. As the exam approaches, students often look for last-minute guidance to boost their preparation.

Ms. Ranjana Thapar, Science faculty at Satya School, Gurugram, has shared important instructions and section-wise tips to help students score better.

Thapar highlighted that students must attempt Physics, Chemistry, and Biology answers in their respective sections only, as responses written in the wrong section will not be awarded marks.

Here Are the Last-Minute Tips for CBSE Class 10 Science Board Exam 2026:

General Instructions Students Must Follow

Read each question carefully and identify the keywords.

Use the process of elimination in MCQs. For Assertion-Reason questions, verify the truth of both statements and check their logical connection.

Marks are awarded stepwise. Even if the final answer is incorrect, correct steps and proper reasoning will fetch marks.

Adhere to the prescribed word limit. Manage time according to the marks allotted and avoid spending too much time on low-mark questions.

Maintain neat handwriting, clear formatting, and an organized presentation.

Practice previous years' question papers to understand the exam pattern and types of questions.

Students should remember that marks are given for each correct step, not just the final answer. Therefore, they must attempt every question.

CBSE Class 10 Science Exam: Section-Wise Tips

Physics

While solving numericals, write the formula first, substitute the values correctly, and mention proper units.

Draw ray diagrams and electric circuits neatly using a pencil, with proper arrows and labels.

Use the correct scale while plotting graphs.

Chemistry

Practice balancing chemical equations and understand different types of reactions.

Revise important chemical formulas and equations regularly.

Biology