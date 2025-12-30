CBSE Board Exams 2026: Key Tips To Score High In Class 10 Science Paper

CBSE Board Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 board examinations for 2026 are scheduled to begin on February 17. The Science paper will be held on February 25 in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

The Science question paper will comprise three sections, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, and is widely considered one of the most challenging subjects, as it tests students' conceptual understanding through a variety of question formats. The paper will include multiple-choice questions (MCQs) as well as descriptive and subjective questions.

According to academic experts, the Science paper in the 2026 board exams is expected to be relatively more challenging due to significant changes in the exam pattern. The revised structure places a stronger emphasis on conceptual clarity, analytical thinking, and real-life application of knowledge.

Under the new assessment framework, nearly 50 per cent of the questions will be competency-based, testing students' ability to apply concepts to unfamiliar situations. The remaining questions will evaluate reasoning skills, clarity of thought, and analytical ability.



With these changes, many students may feel anxious, particularly about the Science paper. Candidates are required to answer questions strictly in the prescribed sections, following the instructions mentioned in the question paper. If an answer is written in the wrong section, it may not be evaluated, even if it is correct, making disciplined answer writing crucial.

Rohit Gupta, Chief Academic Officer, Physics Wallah highlighted the importance of this shift, saying, "This structural change makes it essential to practise not just content but also disciplined answer writing. Even a correct response may not be evaluated if it is written in the wrong section. Therefore, awareness of the paper format is extremely important."

He further noted that the increased weightage given to competency-based questions has reduced the relevance of rote learning. "Simply memorising formulas, definitions, or key points is no longer sufficient. Students must focus on understanding concepts deeply and applying them effectively while solving questions," he said.

Sharing preparation strategies and key chapters to focus on for scoring high marks in the Class 10 Science paper, Gupta advised students to begin their studies strictly with NCERT textbooks.



"Students should develop a habit of reading NCERT textbooks daily, line by line, paying close attention to in-text questions, activities, and experiments. Most application-based questions are rooted in these sections," he said.

He added that making short notes, flowcharts, mind maps, or flashcards can make revision more effective and help students retain concepts under exam pressure.

Gupta also stressed the importance of solving CBSE sample papers and previous years' question papers from at least the last five years. "This helps students understand the question pattern, manage time better, and build confidence," he said.

Recommending a strategic approach to revision, he said, "I advise students to maintain an error notebook to record recurring mistakes made during practice tests and pre-board examinations. Revisiting these errors before the exam can significantly improve accuracy."



Explaining subject-wise preparation strategies, Gupta said, "Each section of the Science paper requires a different approach. In Biology, clear and well-labelled diagrams-such as reflex action, the human respiratory system, the brain, and flower anatomy-can help secure assured marks. In Chemistry, precision is key. Answers should include balanced chemical equations, along with reaction conditions, state symbols, and catalysts wherever applicable."

For Physics, he emphasised clarity and structure. "Laws and formulas should be memorised thoroughly. While solving numericals, students must write the given data, the required quantity, the formula used, and the final answer with proper units. Ray diagrams should be drawn neatly and accurately, not freehand," he added.

Addressing concerns around chapter-wise weightage, Gupta clarified, "There is no fixed chapter-wise weightage, as it varies every year. While focusing on frequently asked chapters is practical, no topic should be skipped entirely. A balanced and holistic preparation across all chapters remains the safest approach."

Through these key changes, CBSE aims to assess students' actual understanding of subjects and their ability to comprehend and apply important concepts. Students who align their preparation with the revised exam pattern are expected not only to score well but also to gain greater confidence as learners.