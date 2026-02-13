CBSE Board Exams 2026: Controller Explains Evaluation Process, Shares Key Details

CBSE Board Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today hosted a live webcast to explain the conduct of the Board Examinations 2026, highlighting guidelines and the newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for Class 12 exams. The session was attended by principals, teachers, and stakeholders from across the country.

Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE Controller of Examinations, spoke extensively about the conduct of Class 10 and 12 exams. He outlined the evaluation process, benefits of digital assessment, the implementation of two board exams for Class 10, and the responsibilities of parents during examinations.

"This examination will test our knowledge, readiness, responsiveness, and decisions. Therefore, everyone must be fully aware of the rules, policies, and SOPs," said Dr Bhardwaj.

He emphasised CBSE's reform-driven approach, stating, "Smart exam, smarter evaluation, naye Bharat ki pahchaan," highlighting technology-backed processes, objective assessment practices, and streamlined coordination to ensure smooth examination management.

Maping of marking scheme

Key Instructions For Exam Centres

The exam controller issued instructions for examination centres:

Mathematics (041 and 241) and Hindi A & B question papers must be packed separately for Classes 10 and 12.

Correct seating arrangements must be strictly maintained.

Accurate distribution of question papers is mandatory to avoid mismatches.

No change of subject is allowed at the centre under any circumstances.

Handling Social Media And Misinformation

Dr Bhardwaj outlined CBSE's strategy to tackle misinformation and rumours during exams. Key points include:

Do not believe or share unverified claims, especially regarding question paper leaks.

Fake videos circulating on platforms like YouTube have been flagged.

Meetings held with social media platform heads to address misinformation.

CBSE will track suspicious links and post verified updates on its official website.

FIRs will be lodged for misinformation; cyber police will monitor online activity.

Students involved in spreading rumours will be booked under Unfair Means (UFM) provisions.

Benefits Of Digital Evaluation

Eliminates totalling, posting, and uploading errors.

Automated coordination reduces administrative workload.

Faster evaluation with wider teacher participation, including international educators.

Evaluation days reduced from 12 to 9.

Focus solely on answers without rechecking or comparison.

Environmentally sustainable with reduced paper use.

Improved skill development for teachers through broader involvement.

Monitoring And Preparation For Evaluation

The board will monitor evaluators' speed, attendance, mistakes, and involvement per school to ensure consistency. Preparatory measures include:

Discussion on marking schemes before evaluation.

Mock evaluations for practice and uniformity.

Hands-on familiarisation with the digital platform.

Despite these new digital processes, the core responsibilities of evaluators remain unchanged. Freed from totalling and administrative tasks, teachers can focus on accurate marking with reduced stress.

Important Notice For Schools

Dr Bhardwaj urged schools to send their queries related to examinations to info.cbseexam@cbseshiksha.in by 5 PM tomorrow. The Board will compile these queries, develop FAQs, and circulate them to schools.

Examination Schedule

The CBSE will conduct Class 10 and 12 Board Examinations 2026 starting February 17, covering over 31,000 schools in India and 26 countries abroad. Class 10 exams will begin with Mathematics (Standard and Basic), while Class 12 exams will start with Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Shorthand (English), and Shorthand (Hindi). Class 10 exams conclude on March 10, and Class 12 on April 9.

This year, around 46 lakh students are expected to appear at over 8,074 centres. Key initiatives for 2026 include the second Class 10 board exam, On-Screen Marking for Class 12, and division of Science and Social Studies question papers for Class 10.