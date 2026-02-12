CBSE Asks Schools To Upload Practical, Internal Assessment Marks By Feb 14

CBSE Board Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed all affiliated schools to complete the conduct and uploading of marks for practical examinations, projects and internal assessments of classes 10 and 12 by February 14, 2026.

In a communication issued to schools, the Board referred to its earlier circular dated January 1, 2026, which had notified that practical examinations, project work and internal assessments for Classes 10 and 12 would be conducted from January 1 to February 14, 2026.

Reiterating the deadline, CBSE stated that schools must upload the following by February 14:

Practical Examinations, Project Work and Internal Assessment marks for Class 12

Internal Grades for Class 12

Internal Assessment marks for Class 10

The Board said that a review of data shows nearly 30 per cent of schools have not yet completed the conduct or uploading of marks.

The Board further noted that some schools are currently deleting previously created batches and updating corrected data. It clarified that this facility for deletion and correction will not be available after February 14, 2026, as the Integrated Payment System (IPS) for Practical Examination 2026 will be launched immediately after the deadline.

Principals have been asked to ensure strict compliance and complete all pending processes before the closing date.

CBSE Launches Integrated Payment System For Centre First Installment For Board Exams 2026

The CBSE has launched an Integrated Payment System (IPS) to process payments for the centre first installment to examination centres for the board exams 2026.

All schools have been requested to complete the required data entry by February 15, 2026. They must ensure that the bank account details are entered accurately. The Centre Superintendent must personally review the data on the IPS portal before finalising and freezing it.