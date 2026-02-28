CBSE Board Exams 2026 Live Updates: The CBSE Class 12 Chemistry board examination will be held today, February 28, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Around 25 lakh students will appear for the exam at 7,574 centres across the country. Students need to secure at least 33 per cent marks to pass. The board may award one or two grace marks, if required.

Candidates must reach their examination centre before 10 am, as entry will close strictly at 10 am. A 15-minute reading time will be provided from 10:15 am to 10:30 am before the exam begins.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam: Important Instructions

Educators have pointed out common mistakes that could cost five to eight marks. These include writing incorrect IUPAC order, skipping steps in chemical conversions, omitting units in numerical answers, using the wrong sign for oxidation numbers, and stating incorrect molecular geometry (for instance, writing tetrahedral instead of square planar). Students are advised to check the latest updates for more expert tips.

The Class 12 examinations are scheduled from February 17 to April 10, 2026, and out of the total 25 lakh students, approximately 10.2 lakh boys and 8.3 lakh girls will be appearing for the board exams this year.

Here Are The Latest Updates On CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam: