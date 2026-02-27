CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam On Feb 28: Check Last-Minute Tips From Educators

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam: The CBSE Class 12 Chemistry examination is scheduled for tomorrow, February 28. While students must be revising their syllabus thoroughly, many also look for last-minute tips to gain clarity on how to approach the examination effectively.

Geeta Dua, Chemistry Faculty at Satya School, Gurugram, has shared important section-wise tips covering numericals, organic conversions, and key concepts that are highly expected to appear in the paper.

Dua advised students to read the question paper calmly and identify assertion-reason traps, where the reason may be correct but might not justify the assertion.

"They should carefully read the requirements of the question. They should show all steps during calculations in numericals and while solving organic conversions, as these steps carry marks," Dua said.

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Tips From Educators For Class 12 Chemistry Exam

For Numericals: Follow the order - Given data, Formula, Substitution, Final answer with unit.

For Organic Conversions: Show all steps, clearly mention reagents above the arrow, and avoid skipping intermediate steps.

For Mechanisms: Indicate electron movement (use curved arrows where required) and mention carbocation stability if relevant. Name organic reactions correctly.

Coordination Compounds (Nomenclature): Write ligands in alphabetical order followed by the metal and its oxidation state in Roman numerals.

d- and f-block Elements: Focus on lanthanoid contraction - its cause and effects - along with conceptual questions from the textbook.

Case Study Questions: Read the passage carefully; answers are often directly hidden in the text.

Dua also highlighted common mistakes that can lead to a loss of 5-8 marks, such as incorrect IUPAC order, skipping intermediates in conversions, missing units in numericals, writing the wrong sign for oxidation numbers, and mentioning incorrect geometry (for example, tetrahedral instead of square planar).

She further shared a psychological strategy to help students remain calm and composed while attempting the examination.

Psychological Strategy in Exam Hall