NCERT Offers Free Courses To Class 11, 12 Students On SWAYAM Portal

The NCERT is offering free online courses to students of Classes 11 and 12 via the SWAYAM portal, covering 11 subjects. The enrollment deadline is September 1, 2024, and courses will end on September 30. Interested students can register at swayam.gov.in

Features of the courses

24/7 Access: Course materials are available around the clock.

Engaging Content: Includes eText, videos, discussion forums, and interactive activities.

Expert Mentors: Guidance from knowledgeable instructors.

Flexible Learning: Students can learn at their own pace and convenience.

Course Structure On SWAYAM

Video Lectures: Engaging videos to aid learning.

Reading Material: Downloadable and printable resources for offline access.

Self-Assessment Tools: Tests and quizzes for self-evaluation.

Online Discussion Forums: Platforms for students to interact with mentors and peers to clarify doubts and enhance learning.

Available Courses

Class 11 MOOCs

Accountancy, Part-I

Biology, Part-I & Part-II

Business Studies, Part-I

Chemistry, Part-I & Part-II

Economics, Part-I

Geography, Part-I & Part-II

Mathematics, Part-I & Part-II

Physics, Part-I & Part-II

Psychology, Part-I & Part-II

Sociology, Part-I

Class 12 MOOCs

Biology, Part-I

Business Studies, Part-I

Chemistry, Part-I

Economics, Part-I

English, Part-I (APPEAR)

Geography, Part-I & Part-II

Mathematics, Part-I

Physics, Part-I & Part-II

Psychology, Part-I

Sociology, Part-I

SWAYAM aims to bridge the digital divide by offering educational opportunities to underserved students, enabling them to fully engage in the knowledge economy. The courses are interactive and curated by the nation's top educators and are available to all learners free of charge.