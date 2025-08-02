NCERT Offers Free Online Courses For Class 11, 12 Students; Check Key Details

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is offering free Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) for students of classes 11 and 12 under the SWAYAM platform for the 2025 academic session. These online support courses aim to bridge learning gaps and provide equitable access to quality educational resources across the country.
NCERT has been designated as the National Coordinator for developing and disseminating school-level MOOCs (Classes 9-12) through SWAYAM, an initiative of the Ministry of Education designed to promote active learning for all. The platform is accessible via both the SWAYAM website and mobile app.
What the Courses Offer
- Each course is designed to be interactive and includes:
- Video Lectures by experienced educators
- Printable reading material for offline study
- Self-assessment tests like quizzes and assignments
- Online discussion forums to resolve doubts and foster collaborative learning
Students can register for these courses at no cost and earn certificates upon successful completion of the final assessment.
Key Dates To Remember
- Course Enrolment Begins: April 16, 2025
- Courses Start From: May 1, 2025
- Last Date to Enroll: September 1, 2025
- Exam Registration Window: September 7-9, 2025
- Final Exam Dates: September 10-15, 2025
- Course Ends On: September 15, 2025
How To Join the Courses
- Visit the official portal of SWAYAM at swayam.gov.in and register
- Use the course link to access the respective subject page
- Enroll for the desired course(s) free of cost
- Study the content and complete all required activities
- Appear for the final assessment and download your certificate
Available Courses For Class 11:
- Accountancy (Part-I)
- Biology (Parts I & II)
- Business Studies (Part-I)
- Chemistry (Parts I & II)
- Economics (Part-I)
- Geography (Parts I & II)
- Mathematics (Parts I & II)
- Physics (Parts I & II)
- Psychology (Parts I & II)
- Sociology (Part-I)
For Class 12:
- Biology (Part-I)
- Business Studies (Part-I)
- Chemistry (Part-I)
- Economics (Part-I)
- English (Part-I - APPEAR)
- Geography (Parts I & II)
- Mathematics (Part-I)
- Physics (Parts I & II)
- Psychology (Part-I)
- Sociology (Part-I)
Additional Support
- Course content is available 24x7
- Interactive features like discussion boards and expert feedback