NCERT Offers Free Online Courses For Class 11, 12 Students; Check Key Details

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is offering free Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) for students of classes 11 and 12 under the SWAYAM platform for the 2025 academic session. These online support courses aim to bridge learning gaps and provide equitable access to quality educational resources across the country.

NCERT has been designated as the National Coordinator for developing and disseminating school-level MOOCs (Classes 9-12) through SWAYAM, an initiative of the Ministry of Education designed to promote active learning for all. The platform is accessible via both the SWAYAM website and mobile app.

What the Courses Offer

Each course is designed to be interactive and includes:

Video Lectures by experienced educators

Printable reading material for offline study

Self-assessment tests like quizzes and assignments

Online discussion forums to resolve doubts and foster collaborative learning

Students can register for these courses at no cost and earn certificates upon successful completion of the final assessment.

Key Dates To Remember

Course Enrolment Begins: April 16, 2025

Courses Start From: May 1, 2025

Last Date to Enroll: September 1, 2025

Exam Registration Window: September 7-9, 2025

Final Exam Dates: September 10-15, 2025

Course Ends On: September 15, 2025

How To Join the Courses

Visit the official portal of SWAYAM at swayam.gov.in and register

and register Use the course link to access the respective subject page

Enroll for the desired course(s) free of cost

Study the content and complete all required activities

Appear for the final assessment and download your certificate

Available Courses For Class 11:

Accountancy (Part-I) Biology (Parts I & II) Business Studies (Part-I) Chemistry (Parts I & II) Economics (Part-I) Geography (Parts I & II) Mathematics (Parts I & II) Physics (Parts I & II) Psychology (Parts I & II) Sociology (Part-I)

For Class 12:

Biology (Part-I) Business Studies (Part-I) Chemistry (Part-I) Economics (Part-I) English (Part-I - APPEAR) Geography (Parts I & II) Mathematics (Part-I) Physics (Parts I & II) Psychology (Part-I) Sociology (Part-I)

Additional Support