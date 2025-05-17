Advertisement

NCERT Offers Free Online Courses For Classes 11, 12 Through SWAYAM Portal, Check Details

NCERT Free Online Courses: These Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) aim to provide flexible, high-quality learning across 11 key subjects.

NCERT Free Online Courses: The last date to enrol is September 1, 2025.
The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is offering 28 free online courses for students of Classes 11 and 12 through the Ministry of Education's SWAYAM platform. These Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) aim to provide flexible, high-quality learning across 11 key subjects, including Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics, Geography, Psychology, Sociology, and English.

Students can access the courses via the SWAYAM portal or the mobile app. The last date to enrol is September 1, 2025, while exam registration will open on September 7 and close on September 9. Final exams are scheduled between September 10 and 15, which also marks the course end date.

Schools, teachers, and parents are encouraged to share this opportunity widely. For further details, a flyer and course links have been provided in the annexure.

Queries will be addressed via email at moocs.helpdesk@ciet.nic.in or the IVRS helpline at 8800440559.

