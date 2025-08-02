Basic Course In Biomedical Research: What It Is And Why It Matters

The Basic Course in Biomedical Research (BCBR), offered by the National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE) under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), aims to equip medical professionals with key research skills. Designed as a self-paced online programme, the course is open throughout the year, allowing participants the flexibility to enrol and complete it according to their individual schedules.

However, to receive the course completion e-Certificate, participants must appear for an online, offsite, proctored examination. The Indian Council of Medical Research will notify examination details on its official website (nie.gov.in/icmr_sph/BCBR), which also hosts information on the course schedule, content, registration, and qualifying criteria. Notably, only the official online e-Certificate will be recognised as valid proof of course completion.

With the growing importance of evidence-based medicine, the BCBR course has become integral to medical education and faculty development. Understanding research methods is crucial for interpreting biomedical literature effectively, and this course helps bridge that gap for both learners and educators in the field.

For postgraduate medical students, completing the BCBR course is now mandatory. As per amendments notified on December 11, 2019, by the Board of Governors in supersession of the Medical Council of India, all postgraduate students must complete the course by the end of their second semester.

For medical teachers, the course is equally essential. Faculty members are expected not only to train and mentor students but also to conduct and publish research. Recognising this, regulatory changes introduced on February 12, 2020, made it compulsory for medical teachers to complete the BCBR course for promotions to various teaching posts.

Through the BCBR course, ICMR-NIE seeks to strengthen the foundation of medical research in India, ensuring both students and teachers are well-equipped with the knowledge.