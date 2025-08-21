School Assembly News Headlines: Top National, World, Sports, Education Updates

Morning News Brief for Students (Aug 21, 2025): Start your day with the top news stories that matter. Stay informed about significant bills passed in Parliament, major court verdicts, socio-political developments, financial updates, new government schemes, job opportunities, educational announcements, and course launches by institutions. Keeping up with national, international, sports, and education news sharpens minds and creates awareness. Here's a quick roundup of the major headlines making news today.

Top National Headlines (Aug 21, 2025)

Bills for removal of Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and Ministers tabled in Lok Sabha; sent to JPC.

"People will decide if governments can be run from jails," says Amit Shah

Agni-5 missile, capable of hitting northern China, successfully tested

Lok Sabha passes bill to ban online money games

Centre proposes exempting individual life and health insurance policies from GST

Amid Trump tariffs, S Jaishankar urges Russian companies to engage "intensively" with India.

"Untenable": Centre responds as Nepal objects to India-China trade through Lipulekh

Top International Headlines (Aug 21, 2025)

Nepal opposes India-China trade through Lipulekh Pass; Delhi dismisses the objection

Delhi rejects Dhaka's claim of allowing anti-Bangladesh activities.

Business Headlines (Aug 21, 2025)

GST reforms to provide relief to middle class and farmers, says Finance Minister

Infosys announces average variable payout of 80%

Core sector growth slows to 2% in July

Top Sports Headlines (Aug 21, 2025)

ICC breaks silence after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's names go missing from ODI rankings

Rohit Sharma makes massive statement: "Will retire after..." India captaincy update

Sunil Gavaskar backs appointment of Shubman Gill as vice-captain for Asia Cup 2025

Top Education Headlines (Aug 21, 2025)