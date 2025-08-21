School Assembly News Headlines: Top National, World, Sports, Education Updates

School Assembly News Headlines: Start your day with the top news stories that matter.
Morning News Brief for Students (Aug 21, 2025): Start your day with the top news stories that matter. Stay informed about significant bills passed in Parliament, major court verdicts, socio-political developments, financial updates, new government schemes, job opportunities, educational announcements, and course launches by institutions. Keeping up with national, international, sports, and education news sharpens minds and creates awareness. Here's a quick roundup of the major headlines making news today.
Top National Headlines (Aug 21, 2025)
- Bills for removal of Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and Ministers tabled in Lok Sabha; sent to JPC.
- "People will decide if governments can be run from jails," says Amit Shah
- Agni-5 missile, capable of hitting northern China, successfully tested
- Lok Sabha passes bill to ban online money games
- Centre proposes exempting individual life and health insurance policies from GST
- Amid Trump tariffs, S Jaishankar urges Russian companies to engage "intensively" with India.
- "Untenable": Centre responds as Nepal objects to India-China trade through Lipulekh
Top International Headlines (Aug 21, 2025)
- Nepal opposes India-China trade through Lipulekh Pass; Delhi dismisses the objection
- Delhi rejects Dhaka's claim of allowing anti-Bangladesh activities.
- Business Headlines (Aug 21, 2025)
- GST reforms to provide relief to middle class and farmers, says Finance Minister
- Infosys announces average variable payout of 80%
- Core sector growth slows to 2% in July
Top Sports Headlines (Aug 21, 2025)
- ICC breaks silence after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's names go missing from ODI rankings
- Rohit Sharma makes massive statement: "Will retire after..." India captaincy update
- Sunil Gavaskar backs appointment of Shubman Gill as vice-captain for Asia Cup 2025
Top Education Headlines (Aug 21, 2025)
- UG and PG medical seats may increase by around 8,000 this academic year, says NMC chief
- CSIR UGC NET 2025 final answer key released; Life Sciences question dropped, results expected soon
- Delhi University announces 'special chance' for former students unable to complete courses