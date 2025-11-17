Advertisement

School Assembly News Headlines (November 18): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
School Assembly News Headlines (November 18): Top National, World, Business, Sports News
School Assembly News Headlines: Delhi Suicide Blast Death Count Rises To 15
  • Bangladesh urges India to extradite Sheikh Hasina over crimes against humanity
  • Fifteen killed in Delhi suicide blast; Amit Shah vows to hunt down culprits
  • Forty-two Indians die in Saudi Arabia bus-tanker collision near Medina
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
New Delhi:

School Assembly News Headlines Today (November 18): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today."

Top National News - November 18

  • "Mandatory Obligation": Bangladesh Urges India To Extradite Sheikh Hasina, Aide
  • 54 Indians Were To Travel On Crashed Saudi Bus, 8 Opted For Private Transport
  • "They Exist Only To Target India": Italian Journalist On Jaish Link To Delhi Blast
  • Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan, Son Get 7 Years' Jail In Dual PAN Case
  • Delhi Suicide Blast Death Count Rises To 15
  • "Will Hunt Down Culprits Of Delhi Blast Even From Depths Of Hell": Amit Shah
  • 18 Members Of Hyderabad Family - 3 Generations - Killed In Saudi Bus Crash
  • Al Falah University Chancellor's Brother Arrested In 25-Year-Old Fraud Case
  • No Ban On Construction In Delhi, Supreme Court Says "No Temporary Solutions"
  • Dr Shaheen Saeed Was 'Madam Surgeon', 'Medicine' Code Word For Explosives

Top World News - November 18

  • Sheikh Hasina Gets Death Penalty, Dhaka Court Cites "Crimes Against Humanity"
  • 42 Indians Dead In Bus-Tanker Collision Near Medina In Saudi Arabia
  • "Hyderabad Pilgrims, Hearing Only 1 Survived": A Owaisi On Saudi Bus Crash
  • US Man Dies After Eating Burger Due To Rare Tick-Borne Meat Allergy
  • International Student Enrollment Drops After Trumps Visa Overhaul

Top Sports News - November 18

  • Rahul's Blunt Take On IPL Owners: "Feels Like You're Being Interrogated"
  • Ganguly Sends Big 'Shami' Reminder To Gambhir After 1st Test Loss vs SA
  • "Every Indian Player Is Afraid": Ex-Star's Charge Against Team Management
  • "I Rely On Strangers For Food": Yograj Singh Says He Is "Ready To Die"
  • Former Australian Star Reveals Who Should Replace Steve Smith at No. 4

Top Buisness News - 18 November

  • US Tariffs Begin To Bite As India's Exports Dip For First Time In 2025
  • Ola Electric Commences Test Rides Of 4680 Bharat Cell Vehicles
  • Narayana Murthy Pitches For 72-Hour Work Week Again Citing China's '9-9-6 Rule
  • India's Gems And Jewellery Lose Shimmer As Exports Decline 31% In October
Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
School Assembly News Headline 18 November, School Headlines Assembly, School Education
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com