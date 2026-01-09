School Assembly News Headlines (Jan 10): Top National, World, Sports, Education Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (Jan 10): Take a look at the top stories making headlines today.
School Assembly News Headlines Today (January 10, 2026): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here is your quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines on January 10, 2026.
Top National Headlines (January 10)
- "Not Accurate": Centre On Trump Aide's 'PM Didn't Call' US President Remarks
- Mamata Banerjee Leads Rally; Judge Leaves Courtroom Amid I-PAC Raid Hearing
- No Release For Jana Nayagan Till Jan 21, Madras High Court Delivers Fresh Setback For Vijay
- "Workers Of Both NCPs Want To Unite; Family Tensions Sorted": Ajit Pawar
- Rats Behind Rs 8-Crore Chhattisgarh Heist? 26,000 Quintals Of Paddy Missing
- "Cancer Research" Project In Madhya Pradesh Under Scanner Over Financial Irregularities
- Probe Agency ED Flags Alleged Goa Election Link In I-PAC Raids In Kolkata
Top International Headlines (January 10)
- Russia Hits Ukraine With Oreshnik Missile That Travels At 10 Times The Speed Of Sound
- "Death To Dictator, Death To Islamic Republic": Fresh Protests In Iran
- Iran Woman's "Bloody" Protest: "I Have Been Dead For 47 Years"
- "Recurring Attacks On Minorities": India On Hindus Attacked In Bangladesh
- 'Can Only Work With States We Trust': Israel Rejects Pakistan Army Role In Gaza
- "$100,000 Per Person": Team Trump's 'Money Plan' To Sway Greenlanders Amid Denmark's Warning
Top Sports Headlines (January 10)
- T20 World Cup Matches: Bangladesh Cricket Board Wants Individual Security Assurances For Everyone Traveling To India
- Bangladesh Suffers Big Financial Setback; Players To Lose Sponsorship: Report
- "Demand Public Apology": Bangladesh Cricketers Blast Board Official For Calling Tamim Iqbal 'Indian Agent'
Top Education Headlines (January 10)
- Delhi School Holidays: Parents Flag Non-Compliance By Private Schools
- Irish Government Offers Fully Funded Scholarships For 2026 Intake
- No School In Delhi Can Increase Fees At Its Own Discretion, Says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta