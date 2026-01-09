School Assembly News Headlines (Jan 10): Top National, World, Sports, Education Updates

School Assembly News Headlines Today (January 10, 2026): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here is your quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines on January 10, 2026.

Top National Headlines (January 10)

"Not Accurate": Centre On Trump Aide's 'PM Didn't Call' US President Remarks

Mamata Banerjee Leads Rally; Judge Leaves Courtroom Amid I-PAC Raid Hearing

No Release For Jana Nayagan Till Jan 21, Madras High Court Delivers Fresh Setback For Vijay

"Workers Of Both NCPs Want To Unite; Family Tensions Sorted": Ajit Pawar

Rats Behind Rs 8-Crore Chhattisgarh Heist? 26,000 Quintals Of Paddy Missing

"Cancer Research" Project In Madhya Pradesh Under Scanner Over Financial Irregularities

Probe Agency ED Flags Alleged Goa Election Link In I-PAC Raids In Kolkata

Top International Headlines (January 10)

Russia Hits Ukraine With Oreshnik Missile That Travels At 10 Times The Speed Of Sound

"Death To Dictator, Death To Islamic Republic": Fresh Protests In Iran

Iran Woman's "Bloody" Protest: "I Have Been Dead For 47 Years"

"Recurring Attacks On Minorities": India On Hindus Attacked In Bangladesh

'Can Only Work With States We Trust': Israel Rejects Pakistan Army Role In Gaza

"$100,000 Per Person": Team Trump's 'Money Plan' To Sway Greenlanders Amid Denmark's Warning

Top Sports Headlines (January 10)

T20 World Cup Matches: Bangladesh Cricket Board Wants Individual Security Assurances For Everyone Traveling To India

Bangladesh Suffers Big Financial Setback; Players To Lose Sponsorship: Report

"Demand Public Apology": Bangladesh Cricketers Blast Board Official For Calling Tamim Iqbal 'Indian Agent'

Top Education Headlines (January 10)