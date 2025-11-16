Advertisement

School Assembly News Headlines (November 17): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events.

School Assembly News Headlines: Chief Justice Gavai Backs Exclusion Of Creamy Layer In Reservation
New Delhi:

School Assembly News Headlines Today (November 17): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today."

  • Top National News - November 17

  • Security Measures Heightened In Central Delhi, 34 Unattended Vehicles Seized
  • "When Daughters Ask Questions...": Teary-Eyed Rohini Acharya On Family Rift
  • Anti-Terror Agency NIA Arrests Delhi Suicide Bomber's Accomplice
  • On Rohini Acharya's Note To "Married Women", Chirag Paswan's "Rights" Remark
  • Assam Minister's "Cauliflower" Post On NDA's Bihar Win Sparks Huge Row
  • Trying To Take Best Practices From Each Service: Defence Chief On Jointness
  • Chief Justice Gavai Backs Exclusion Of Creamy Layer In Reservation To Scheduled Castes
  • 80-Year-Old Man Dies After Stray Bull Attack In UP's Kaushambi: Cops
  • 'No Terrorist Angle In Nowgam Police Station Blast': J&K Governor
  • "Insult To My Sister Is Unbearable": Tej Pratap On Lalu Yadav Family Feud

  • Top International News - November 17

  • "So Egregious": Trump To Sue BBC For Up To $5 Billion Over Video Edit
  • Brazilian Fitness Influencer Diana Areas Dies After Fall From High-Rise
  • Netanyahu's "Easy Way Or Hard Way" Warning On Disarming Hamas
  • Canadian Man Dies Trying To Save 5-Year-Old Daughter Swept Into Ocean, Child Still Missing
  • Trump Says He Will Sue BBC For $5 Billion. Why He Faces High Hurdles

  • Top Sports News - November 17

  • "This Is What We Asked For": Gambhir Silences Pitch Row With Blunt Reply
  • India A Skip Handshakes With Pakistan A Before Asia Cup Rising Stars Contest
  • Gambhir Backs Pant "To Deliver In Future" After Kolkata Test Failure vs SA
  • World Boxing Cup Finals: Preeti Pawar Secures Medal On Return 
School Assembly News Headlines November 17, Top National News November 17, Sports News November 17
