School Assembly News Headlines (November 17): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today (November 17): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today."

Top National News - November 17

Security Measures Heightened In Central Delhi, 34 Unattended Vehicles Seized

"When Daughters Ask Questions...": Teary-Eyed Rohini Acharya On Family Rift

Anti-Terror Agency NIA Arrests Delhi Suicide Bomber's Accomplice

On Rohini Acharya's Note To "Married Women", Chirag Paswan's "Rights" Remark

Assam Minister's "Cauliflower" Post On NDA's Bihar Win Sparks Huge Row

Trying To Take Best Practices From Each Service: Defence Chief On Jointness

Chief Justice Gavai Backs Exclusion Of Creamy Layer In Reservation To Scheduled Castes

80-Year-Old Man Dies After Stray Bull Attack In UP's Kaushambi: Cops

'No Terrorist Angle In Nowgam Police Station Blast': J&K Governor

"Insult To My Sister Is Unbearable": Tej Pratap On Lalu Yadav Family Feud

Top International News - November 17

"So Egregious": Trump To Sue BBC For Up To $5 Billion Over Video Edit

Brazilian Fitness Influencer Diana Areas Dies After Fall From High-Rise

Netanyahu's "Easy Way Or Hard Way" Warning On Disarming Hamas

Canadian Man Dies Trying To Save 5-Year-Old Daughter Swept Into Ocean, Child Still Missing

Trump Says He Will Sue BBC For $5 Billion. Why He Faces High Hurdles

Top Sports News - November 17

"This Is What We Asked For": Gambhir Silences Pitch Row With Blunt Reply

India A Skip Handshakes With Pakistan A Before Asia Cup Rising Stars Contest

Gambhir Backs Pant "To Deliver In Future" After Kolkata Test Failure vs SA

World Boxing Cup Finals: Preeti Pawar Secures Medal On Return