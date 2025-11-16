School Assembly News Headlines (November 17): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines: Chief Justice Gavai Backs Exclusion Of Creamy Layer In Reservation
- Security measures increased in Central Delhi with 34 unattended vehicles seized
- NIA arrests accomplice of Delhi suicide bombers amid heightened security concerns
- Chief Justice Gavai supports excluding creamy layer in Scheduled Castes reservation
Did our AI summary help?Let us know.
New Delhi:
School Assembly News Headlines Today (November 17): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today."
Top National News - November 17
- Security Measures Heightened In Central Delhi, 34 Unattended Vehicles Seized
- "When Daughters Ask Questions...": Teary-Eyed Rohini Acharya On Family Rift
- Anti-Terror Agency NIA Arrests Delhi Suicide Bomber's Accomplice
- On Rohini Acharya's Note To "Married Women", Chirag Paswan's "Rights" Remark
- Assam Minister's "Cauliflower" Post On NDA's Bihar Win Sparks Huge Row
- Trying To Take Best Practices From Each Service: Defence Chief On Jointness
- Chief Justice Gavai Backs Exclusion Of Creamy Layer In Reservation To Scheduled Castes
- 80-Year-Old Man Dies After Stray Bull Attack In UP's Kaushambi: Cops
- 'No Terrorist Angle In Nowgam Police Station Blast': J&K Governor
- "Insult To My Sister Is Unbearable": Tej Pratap On Lalu Yadav Family Feud
Top International News - November 17
- "So Egregious": Trump To Sue BBC For Up To $5 Billion Over Video Edit
- Brazilian Fitness Influencer Diana Areas Dies After Fall From High-Rise
- Netanyahu's "Easy Way Or Hard Way" Warning On Disarming Hamas
- Canadian Man Dies Trying To Save 5-Year-Old Daughter Swept Into Ocean, Child Still Missing
- Trump Says He Will Sue BBC For $5 Billion. Why He Faces High Hurdles
Top Sports News - November 17
- "This Is What We Asked For": Gambhir Silences Pitch Row With Blunt Reply
- India A Skip Handshakes With Pakistan A Before Asia Cup Rising Stars Contest
- Gambhir Backs Pant "To Deliver In Future" After Kolkata Test Failure vs SA
- World Boxing Cup Finals: Preeti Pawar Secures Medal On Return