Chinese Woman Who Left School At 15 To Support Disabled Parents Wins Hearts Online with Rural Life Videos

A 27-year-old woman from Henan province, China, has captured the hearts of millions by sharing her story of hardship, resilience, and compassion, according to South China Morning Post. Known online as Li Fugui, Li Yayun has amassed over 7 million followers on Chinese social media platforms through videos showcasing her life in a rural village and her interactions with elderly residents.

Li's journey has been far from easy. She began doing household chores at the age of five and dropped out of school at 15 to support her family. Both of her parents have severe intellectual disabilities; her mother requires round-the-clock care, and her father functions at the level of a six-year-old. Despite these challenges, Li has taken on the role of caretaker while also finding ways to support her family financially, according to SCMP.

After working various jobs, including in sales and as a makeup artist, Li returned to her village to help care for her parents and grandfather. She now walks from village to village with a small cart, selling tofu, cold noodles, vegetables, and pastries, often at extremely low prices or even for free, to elderly residents who live alone and struggle to reach local markets.

Li's genuine warmth and sincerity shine in her videos, where she's often seen helping elderly villagers with daily tasks, slipping them extra food, or simply spending time with them. Her fans have affectionately dubbed her the "Vegetable Xi Shi", referencing a famed beauty from ancient China.

Despite online rumours about her earnings, Li has clarified that her income from online sales is modest, slightly above that of an average office worker, and that she refuses to take commercial advertisements. "I'm not looking for sympathy," she said. "I just want to make life brighter for my family."

Li's content has sparked a wave of admiration online, with related videos and posts drawing over 10 million views. Commenters praise her for her strength, sincerity, and the sense of community she brings to a fast-changing society.