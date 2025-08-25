Indian Investor's Rant During Shareholder Meeting Viral: 'I Curse You...'

An Indian investor's rant during a shareholder meeting has gone viral on social media after he called out the company's management for tanking the share value. The video starts with the investor thanking the officials for allowing him to speak before quickly pivoting to unleash the verbal tirade, laden with mythological analogies, referencing Lord Brahma and curses.

“Once someone asked Lord Brahma why dogs always live on the streets, and Brahma ji replied that those who don't return others' money and have ill intentions are made into dogs in their next life," the investor said.

The onslaught continued as he slammed the company's managing director and his '40 years of experience', which had not yielded any profit for the shareholders.

The investor then called out the executive's sons and cursed him. "Aap agley janam me kutta banogay, mai shraap deta hu (I curse you to be born a dog in the next life)," he said.

After the management told the investor to maintain decorum and behave himself, it was revealed that he only held one share in the company.

See the viral video here:

Average shareholder meeting in the world of Indian microcaps pic.twitter.com/P2h1i7wvM5 — Abhinav Kukreja (@kukreja_abhinav) August 22, 2025

Also Read | Delhi Metro Fare Hike: DMRC Increases Ticket Prices After 8 Years. Check Details

'He's doing it for...'

As of the last update, the post had garnered nearly two million views and hundreds of comments, with the majority of users amused by the investor's rant.

"Bro isn't doing it for the money, he's doing it for the love of the game," said one user, while another added: "What a commentary!!! We need such persons in the concalls to show the real face of s****y management!"

A third commented: "One shareholder may be more powerful than all regulators and shareholders advocacy firms taken together."

A fourth said: "If this follows for other companies, then we will see improvement in results."