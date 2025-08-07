Elon Musk Reacts After Shivon Zilis Uses Grok Imagine To Turn Son's Doodle Into Animated Video

Shivon Zilis, a Neuralink executive and mother to four of Elon Musk's children, recently shared a heartwarming AI-generated video that brought her young son's imagination to life. Posting on X, Ms Zilis uploaded a doodle drawn by her 3-year-old son, Strider. The doodle shows a yellow starship flying toward a pink Mars, lovingly addressed to "Daddy." She used xAI's Grok Imagine tool to animate the artwork. This new tool promises users to turn text or image prompts into a 15-second video featuring native audio. "Imagine bringing images to life," Ms Zilis captioned the post.

The charming video quickly resonated with parents online and even caught the attention of Elon Musk. "Grok Imagine can turn your child's drawing into an animated movie," the billionaire wrote while resharing the post.

Take a look below:

Grok Imagine can turn your child's drawing into an animated movie 🥰

pic.twitter.com/b4cHdLvvIZ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 5, 2025

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 8 million views. Internet users praised the new AI tool. Many even shared animated versions of their own children's paintings.

"The reason Grok Imagine is the best is that it constantly improves and makes itself better. People can turn their children's drawings into videos and feel joy, or they can draw everything they dream of. That's truly a wonderful thing," one user wrote.

"The way my kids will learn art is so different. In a good way. They can truly see their imagination come to life," commented another.

"That's such a great way to inspire kids to keep creating art and also preserve it for a long time," said a third user.

"Kids these days are so lucky to have these tools to grow up with," commented one user.

Notably, Elon Musk's AI company officially rolled out Grok Imagine earlier this week to all SuperGrok and Premium+ X subscribers on its iOS app. The new AI tool features generative AI with text-to-image capabilities as well as the ability to turn images into short video clips with sound. Mr Musk has praised Grok Imagine on X, calling it a "meme motherlode". On X, excited Grok users are also eagerly sharing their creations, and xAI founder Elon Musk is retweeting user posts.

Notably, Grok Imagine's launch comes days after xAI released Grok 4, the company's latest and most intelligent model to date. "With respect to academic questions, Grok 4 is better than PhD level in every subject, no exceptions," said Elon Musk, per Tech Crunch. "At times, it may lack common sense, and it has not yet invented new technologies or discovered new physics, but that is just a matter of time," he added.