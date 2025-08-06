Indian Woman In Canada Lists 10 "Weird" Comments She Receives Online, Divides Internet

An Indian woman in Canada has gone viral on social media after sharing a video showcasing racist and offensive comments she receives from white people online. In the video, Shikha is seen dancing confidently, undeterred by criticism and negativity. She captions the clip, noting her surprise that the same people making hurtful comments online are sweet to her face. She then lists ten hurtful comments she's received.

"Should I share more?? I mean why?? Also I am dancing and happy and doing what I want on my social media , there mean faceless comments cant dishearten me," she added.

Watch the video here:

The ten hurtful comments she mentioned are:

Get a Deodorant First Go back, we don't need you Go to Tim Hortons, you will feel at home You find a food bank to eat at You guys stink Pajeets Go back to your own country. Why move where everybody hates you Crush Cockroach gifs Most important is to go the f*ck back home Deport these freeloading creatures

The comments section was divided, with some Indians sharing their positive experiences in Canada and many Canadians expressing support for Shikha. One user wrote, "Limited to social media perhaps, but real-life encounters have been surprisingly sweet."

Another commented, "This is absolutely untrue in my experience. If any of this has happened to any immigrant in Canada, I'm really sorry for what you encountered. But for the record, this is not the norm. Because of how multicultural and cosmopolitan most cities in Canada are, it's rare to be (openly) discriminated against and spoken down to. Cheers to a tolerant and respectful community!"

A third said, "It's good to know that these comments don't dishearten you. You go, girl, you are doing great. This country doesn't even belong to them. So, chill and enjoy."

Earlier, another NRI woman living in a town near Toronto in Canada shared her experiences with subtle racism. In a Reddit post, she mentioned instances like her ID being double-checked at concerts, assumptions about prices at nail salons, and being given unwelcoming looks at upscale restaurants, making her feel like she doesn't belong.