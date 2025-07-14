Indian Woman Living In Canada Says She Doesn't Want To Return: "We Love Our Life Here"

A 29-year-old Indian woman living in Canada shared her dilemma on Reddit, asking if she's a bad person for not wanting to return to India. In the post, the woman mentioned that she's married to an Indian man, and they're both financially stable in Canada. Initially, they planned to stay temporarily, but now they're uncertain about renewing their Permanent Resident (PR) status or pursuing citizenship as it nears expiration.

The woman added that her plans have changed over time, and she and her husband have grown to love their life in Canada. Although their parents visit them annually, they're concerned about the potential challenges their parents may face in visiting them in the future. The couple is also apprehensive about returning to India due to concerns about safety and the desire for a peaceful life. This has led them to question whether their decision to stay in Canada is selfish.

"We both initially decided to stay in Canada for only a few years but now we are at a place where our PR is going to expire, so we either have to get citizenship or renew PR and we are very contemplated. We love our life here, and our parents visit us once a year but we are worried they won't be able to in a few years. Reading about things happening in India is scaring us about returning, we want a peaceful life and don't know if it would be possible back home. Are we bad people if we decide to stay in Canada?" she asked.

See the post here:

The post resonated with Reddit users, who offered words of encouragement. One user reassured her that it's perfectly fine to choose a place where she feels safe, happy, and at peace, emphasising that she's not a bad person for making that choice. Another user suggested she pursue Canadian citizenship and highlighted the benefits of holding a Canadian passport, which is one of the strongest in the world.

A third user said, "Stay in Canada. Even high salaries in Tier 1 cities (INR 50 lakh+) cannot match the WLB of a foreign country and are unlikely to do so. Unless you are in a position of somehow getting Canadian Salaries in India, don't come back. Get your parents there too - that is the part to solve."

A fourth wrote, "I work in FAANG, my colleagues are the ones who make 70+ in India, but their work-life balance is crazy..they always accommodate meetings in US timezones and we never log in early or late."

A fifth said, "India is not easy, taxes and surcharges have become very high with little to nothing to show by way of infrastructure improvements. Things are a challenge here. And you are still young. My sincere request is that you get your citizenship done. Having a Canadian passport is quite a thing."