Watch: Indian Woman Shows "Reality Of Canada", Massive Queue For Just 5 Job Positions

Dozens of Indians and other foreign students in Canada have been seen queuing up to seek jobs at a modest employment fair. Taking to Instagram, an Indian woman living in Canada shared a video of the long queue of applicants outside the job fair, highlighting the intense competition for employment among international students. In the clip, she addresses a common perception among many Indians that foreign countries guarantee abundant job opportunities and a better lifestyle, and contrasts it with the challenging reality faced by many international students.

"Guys, hamare jo Indian friends ya relatives hain jinko lagta hai ki Canada mein bahut jobs aur paisa hai, unko ye video dikha dena," the Indian woman says in the video. She then shows the long queue of job seekers outside the employment fair. She reveals that the job opening is for a basic internship and that only 5 to 6 people will be hired. "This is the reality of Canada. If you're prepared for this, then come to Canada-otherwise India is better," the woman says.

"Life abroad isn't always a dream. Sometimes it's just... a long queue," the caption of the post reads.

Watch the video below:

The clip, which has gone viral, highlights the job crisis and rising unemployment in Canada. It has prompted a wave of reactions from both immigrants and those aspiring to move abroad.

"First honest video I saw of letting people know the truth. There are other influencers trying to give people the wrong information and impression to move to Canada," wrote one user.

"Same situation here in Toronto. Even for survival jobs, it's a long wait," commented another. "Everyone thinks it's a land of opportunity until they see the reality," said a third user.

However, some users were more optimistic. "Yes, it's tough, but with the right skills, you can still make it," wrote one user. "This is exaggerated. There are jobs if you know where to look," said another.

"Vancouver has jobs , the issue is skill mismatch, not job shortage. Companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Lululemon, BC Hydro, Telus, FortisBC, and Vancouver Coastal Health are always hiring. It's about having the right skills, not blaming the city/country," one user wrote.

"Only entry level jobs have competition, once you have experience and skills you will be valued," said another.