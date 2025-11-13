Type 1 Diabetes In Kids: Doctor Explains Early Symptoms Parents Shouldn't Miss

Type 1 diabetes is increasingly being recognised among children, sometimes as early as two or three years of age. The condition occurs when the body's immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys the insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas. Insulin is the hormone responsible for regulating blood sugar levels and allowing glucose to enter the body's cells for energy. Without insulin, sugar accumulates in the bloodstream instead of being converted into energy, leading to high blood sugar levels.

Unlike Type 2 diabetes, which is often linked to lifestyle and dietary habits, Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition. It can affect any child, regardless of their diet, weight, or activity level. What makes it particularly challenging is that its early symptoms can appear suddenly and are often mistaken for ordinary childhood issues such as fatigue, changes in appetite, or even minor viral illnesses. As an endocrinologist, I have seen many parents surprised when routine blood tests reveal that their child has diabetes, simply because the signs were subtle or nonspecific in the beginning.

Early Symptoms Of Type 1 Diabetes In Children

Understanding and recognising the early symptoms can help parents seek timely medical advice and prevent serious complications such as diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), which can be life-threatening if untreated.

1. Frequent urination:

If a child suddenly starts visiting the bathroom more often than usual or begins wetting the bed again after months of being dry, it could be an early warning sign. High blood sugar levels cause the kidneys to work harder to filter and absorb excess glucose, leading to increased urination.

2. Increased thirst:

When the body loses more fluid through frequent urination, it triggers excessive thirst. Children may constantly ask for water, milk, or juice and still never feel satisfied.

3. Unexplained weight loss:

Despite eating well-or even having an increased appetite-a child may start losing weight. This happens because the body, unable to use glucose for energy, begins breaking down stored fat and muscle instead. Weight loss in an otherwise active child should never be ignored.

4. Excessive hunger and fatigue:

Children with rising blood sugar levels may feel hungry all the time but still appear weak, dull, or irritable. Parents may attribute this to growth spurts or school-related stress, but if the hunger and tiredness persist, it's important to consult a doctor.

5. Blurred vision, abdominal pain, or headaches:

Fluctuating blood sugar levels can cause swelling in the lens of the eye, leading to temporary vision changes. Some children also experience tummy aches, nausea, or headaches, which can easily be mistaken for digestive issues or dehydration.

6. Fruity-smelling breath or deep breathing:

Fruity or sweet-smelling breath is a sign of ketone buildup in the blood, indicating that the body is breaking down fat instead of glucose for energy. This condition, known as diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), is a medical emergency requiring immediate attention.

When should parents act?

If a child exhibits two or more of these symptoms, parents should consult a doctor without delay and get a simple blood sugar test done. Early detection allows treatment to begin promptly, preventing DKA and other serious complications.

It is crucial to understand that Type 1 diabetes is not caused by excessive sugar intake, poor diet, or lack of exercise. It is an autoimmune condition that can affect any child. With proper insulin therapy, regular blood glucose monitoring, a balanced diet, and emotional support, children with diabetes can lead active, healthy, and fulfilling lives.

Awareness, early recognition, and timely intervention truly make all the difference in managing Type 1 diabetes and ensuring every child gets the chance to thrive

(By Dr Danendra Sahu, Senior Consultant & Unit Head Endocrinology, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.