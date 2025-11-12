Lifestyle Habits In Your 20s And 30s That Increase Diabetes Risk

A lot of habits that affect health for decades are formed in the 20s and 30s. Younger persons are more likely to get type 2 diabetes, and research shows that changing habits in this age group is a big factor in whether or not diabetes develops later. Identifying and altering these habits promptly enhances the likelihood of preventing the disease or postponing its start.

New Trends Among Young Adults

A study from Korea, published in PubMed Central, investigated adults aged 20-39 and discovered that 27.7% of men and 16.3% of women in this cohort were in the pre-diabetes range. whereas 1.4% of men and 1.3% of women had already received a diabetes diagnosis. This indicates that high blood glucose is prevalent even in early adulthood. The risk rises with an elevated body mass index (BMI), advancing age within that spectrum, and diminished levels of physical activity. The Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology (2016) published a study called the Registry of Youth Onset Diabetes in India (YDR), which said that more and more people aged 20 to 40 in India are getting type 2 diabetes. This is mostly because they don't eat regularly and don't move around much.

Habit 1: Sedentary lifestyle and low physical activity

Sitting for long periods of time, not moving about much during the day, and not doing moderate to vigorous activity for as long as possible all lower insulin sensitivity and make it more likely that you will have diabetes. PubMed Central says that in Korea, males aged 20 to 39 who did modest physical activity were 1.55 times more likely to have pre-diabetes than men who did moderate to strenuous activity. This finding confirms the World Health Organization's (WHO) advice that people should do at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise every day to minimize their risk of getting diabetes. It seems to reason that starting a more active lifestyle early on helps keep your metabolism healthy.

Habit 2: Being overweight and eating unhealthy foods

Eating a lot of ultra-processed foods, sugary drinks, and calories while not getting enough fiber is significantly connected to obesity and a higher risk of diabetes. Dr. Jared P. Reis and his team conducted a population-based cohort study (PubMed, Lifestyle Factors and Risk for New-Onset Diabetes) that found that people who ate well, kept their weight in check, exercised regularly, didn't smoke, and drank alcohol in moderation were much less likely to get diabetes. The study revealed odds ratios of 0.28 for males and 0.16 for women when the absence of overweight was considered a protective factor. Obesity continues to be one of the most significant risk factors in younger individuals. Weight gain in early adulthood results in increased cumulative exposure to metabolic stress.

Habit 3: Irregular sleep and disrupted circadian rhythm

Young individuals frequently encounter erratic sleep habits, shift work, late bedtimes, and early awakenings for employment. Disruption of sleep and circadian cycles impairs glucose control and elevates insulin resistance. Although direct large-scale investigations in individuals aged 20 to 30 are few, rising evidence associates irregular sleep habits with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes. Setting regular sleep patterns helps keep your metabolism in check.

Habit 4: Skipping breakfast or erratic eating times

Not eating breakfast is more than just a food choice; it affects how your body regulates its metabolism. Observational studies associate breakfast omission with elevated blood glucose levels and heightened insulin resistance. In younger individuals, irregular meal times and extensive breaks between meals may lead to higher glycemic stress and fat storage. Having a regular eating pattern and a healthy breakfast helps keep your hunger in check and your metabolism stable.

Habit 5: Alcohol, smoking, and other substance use

Substance use is still frequent among younger people, and it raises the risk of diabetes. Smoking makes insulin work less well and the pancreas work less well. Drinking a lot of alcohol adds calories, makes the liver work less well, and encourages fat storage. In a substantial cohort, the interplay of smoking, alcohol consumption, suboptimal diet, obesity, and physical inactivity significantly influenced diabetes risk. Young adults who engage in various risk behaviors expedite their progression towards diabetes.

Habit 6: High stress, poor mental health, and associated behaviours

Many people are under a lot of stress because they are starting their jobs, dealing with money problems, or going through big changes in their lives. Long-term stress causes hormonal changes (cortisol, catecholamines) that make insulin less effective, cause belly fat to build up, and raise the risk of diabetes. Stress can also make you eat worse, not exercise, and sleep less well, which all make each other worse. Taking care of your mental health is a way to prevent problems.

Habit 7: Inadequate awareness and delayed screening

People in their 20s and 30s often think they are "too young" for diabetes and put off getting tested. But finding pre-diabetes early in your 20s or 30s lets you make lifestyle changes that will have the biggest effect. The Korean study showed that being overweight and older were signs of high blood sugar in people in their 20s and 30s. For women, having a low level of education was also a sign. It is a good idea for people in this age range to regularly check their fasting glucose, HbA1c, waist circumference, and lifestyle behaviours.

Habit 8: Cumulative exposure to risk

A frequently disregarded notion is that danger compounds over time. Gaining weight in your early twenties is worse for you than gaining weight later because the longer you are overweight, the more damage it does. A recent study from Sweden indicated that those who become obese before age 30 were more than 75% more likely to die early from type 2 diabetes or heart disease. So, making healthy choices in your 20s or 30s is a smart move.

Turning Habits into Action: Preventive Tactics

Preventing diabetes in young adults starts with simple and consistent habits. Stay active for at least 150 minutes a week and avoid sitting for long periods. Choose fibre-rich foods like whole grains, pulses, vegetables, and nuts, and cut down on sugary and processed items. Even small amounts of weight loss can help in the improvement of insulin response. Sleep for at least seven to eight hours, eat balanced meals habitually starting with breakfast, and limit the intake of alcohol and smoking. Managing stress through physical activity or mindfulness is also helpful. If you have a family history or early signs of risk, get your blood sugar and HbA1c checked in your twenties.

Your 20s and 30s are when lifestyle choices matter most. Skipping workouts, eating poorly, losing sleep, using substances, or living with constant stress can increase the risk of type 2 diabetes. The earlier you recognize this and build steady, healthy routines, the better your long-term health will be. The effort you make now can delay or even prevent diabetes altogether.

(By Dr Ashish Gautam, Senior Bariatric, Robotic and Gastrointestinal Surgeon | Medical Director, Dr. Gautam Health Care Center and Clinic | Senior Director, Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.