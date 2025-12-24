Can A Shot Of Barley Water In The Morning Help Manage Weight During Party Season?

As people step into party mode for Christmas and New Year, the digestive system can become distressed due to having too much of indulgent feasts. The result? Holiday weight gain. This is where a simple, traditional remedy could help balance the seasonal indulgence with digestive wellness. Barley water, which is a nutritious drink made by boiling barley grains in water, offers numerous health benefits. It has been consumed for centuries for its cooling properties and digestive support and has been described in Ayurveda specifically for its health benefits like cooling down the body and detoxifying it especially during summers. But did you know that drinking barley water beyond summers has benefits too?

A recent study that suggests that a morning shot of this simple drink may aid in weight management, especially when celebrations bring heavy meals, alcohol, and late nights. So, the summer remedy is also suited for winters and the holiday season. Here are all the benefits of drinking a shot of barley water in the morning, especially after a night of indulgence.

Health Benefits Of Drinking Barley Water Shots

1. Fibre And Feeling Of Fullness

The presence of a soluble fibre that slows digestion, known as beta-glucan, promotes feeling full after drinking a small glass of barley water. Additionally, the high fibre composition of barley water reduces overeating. Thus, fibre-rich drinks help curb cravings for fried snacks or munchies, which can lead to consuming empty calories without the body getting proper digestion. Studies also document that consuming a barley-based diet has a positive impact on diabetes, a condition often linked with weight. Here is how consuming barley water can help in managing weight.

It has been said that consuming a barley-based diet can effectively decrease blood sugar, which can spike during party season due to frequent indulgences.

Research published in various nutritional journals indicates that beta-glucan not only aids in satiety but also helps slow down the absorption of carbohydrates in the bloodstream.

This mechanism is particularly beneficial during festive seasons when people tend to consume multiple meals throughout the day.

The sustained feeling of fullness can prevent unnecessary snacking between meals, which often contributes to weight gain.

Studies suggest that incorporating barley water into a daily routine can help maintain portion control during celebrations.

The viscous nature of beta-glucan creates a gel-like substance in the digestive tract, which prolongs the digestive process and keeps hunger pangs at bay for longer periods.

2. Blood Sugar Regulation

There are various studies in India that show barley water stabilises blood sugar spikes after meals. As soon as you drink barley water, the sudden blood sugar spike after indulging in sweets can be stabilised through its compounds. Instead of going up and down, people can reduce fat storage and support weight management to avoid festive weight gain. Studies indicate that barley water effectively lowers blood sugar levels. In a clinical study, women who were at risk of diabetes who ate barley for four weeks noticed a reduction in their blood sugar levels. Surprisingly, their blood sugar levels went down both when they hadn't eaten (fasting) and after meals. While in another study, people with type 2 diabetes also had lower blood sugar after eating barley.

The glycaemic index of barley is significantly lower compared to refined grains, making it an ideal choice for those monitoring their blood sugar levels.

Studies signal that beta-glucan fibre in barley water interferes with the absorption of glucose, preventing the rapid spikes that typically follow carbohydrate-rich meals.

This property is especially valuable during the festive season when desserts and sweet treats are abundant.

Studies note that consistent consumption of barley water may improve insulin sensitivity over time, though individual results may vary.

The drink's ability to maintain steady blood sugar levels throughout the day can also help prevent the energy crashes that often lead to reaching for sugary snacks.

3. Detox And Weight Control

In Ayurveda, barley is highly recommended for effective detox and weight control. There is even a ritual practised in Indian families to prepare barley water as a digestive aid and to build immunity. This simple health drink is often flavoured with lemon or cumin for additional health benefits and to make the health tonic more flavourful so it goes down easily. Indian studies also highlight barley's role in improving metabolism. There is even clinical evidence that points to better cholesterol levels when barley water is consumed regularly. Drinking barley water can be considered a safe, affordable option for daily wellness. Here is how barley water consumption helps with weight control and detox:

Traditional Ayurvedic practitioners have long prescribed barley water as part of detoxification therapies, particularly after periods of dietary excess.

The drink is believed to help flush out toxins, that accumulate in the body due to poor digestion and unhealthy eating habits.

Modern research supports these traditional claims, showing that barley contains antioxidants and phytochemicals that support the body's natural detoxification processes.

The soluble fibre in barley water also binds to bile acids in the intestine, promoting their excretion and forcing the liver to use cholesterol to produce more bile acids.

This process can lead to a reduction in overall cholesterol levels. Studies have shown that regular consumption of barley products can lower LDL cholesterol, often referred to as bad cholesterol, by up to 10 per cent in some individuals.

The metabolic boost provided by barley water can enhance the body's ability to burn calories more efficiently, supporting weight management efforts during the indulgent party season.

Hydration

People can effectively flush out toxins that can build up in the body due to alcohol consumption and eating oily foods. In order to combat this toxin build-up, keeping the body hydrated is important after late-night celebrations. This simple practice can support liver function and enhance how the body breaks down food into energy. Barley water serves as an excellent hydration solution because it provides not just water but also essential minerals and electrolytes that may be depleted during celebrations. Here is exactly how it helps:

The liver, which is the body's primary detoxification organ, requires adequate hydration to function optimally and process the increased load of toxins from alcohol and rich foods.

Drinking barley water in the morning can help kickstart the liver's detoxification processes and support its ability to metabolise fats and proteins efficiently.

The diuretic properties of barley water promote increased urine production, which helps eliminate waste products and excess sodium from the body.

This can be particularly helpful in reducing water retention and bloating that often occur after consuming salty, processed party foods.

Studies recommend consuming barley water between meals or first thing in the morning to maximise its detoxifying and hydrating benefits.

The natural cooling properties of barley, as described in Ayurveda, can also help balance the heat generated in the body from spicy foods and alcohol consumption.

Regular hydration with barley water throughout the festive season can help maintain energy levels, support skin health, and promote overall well-being despite the disruptions to normal eating and sleeping patterns.

How To Consume Barley Water

According to the World Journal of Pharmaceutical Research, people should consume only a limited amount of barley water for its health benefits. There can be side effects when it is consumed in excess. Here is a simple method to prepare barley water for daily consumption:

Boil barley in water, strain, and sip warm in the morning.

Add lemon juice or jeera for taste and digestion.

One small glass (100-150 ml) daily is sufficient.

For optimal results, certain studies recommend using pearl barley or hulled barley, which retain more nutrients than processed varieties.

The typical preparation involves soaking one-quarter cup of barley.

Soak barley grains in water for a few hours or overnight, then boiling them in approximately four cups of water for 30 to 45 minutes until the grains become soft and the water takes on a slightly milky appearance.

The strained liquid can be consumed warm or allowed to cool and stored in the refrigerator for up to two days.

Adding natural flavourings like fresh lemon juice not only enhances the taste but also provides additional vitamin C and aids in the absorption of minerals.

A pinch of roasted cumin powder can improve digestive benefits and add a pleasant earthy flavour.

Some people prefer to add a touch of honey or jaggery for sweetness, though this should be done sparingly, especially for those monitoring their sugar intake.

The best time to consume barley water is on an empty stomach in the morning, approximately 30 minutes before breakfast, to maximise its digestive and metabolic benefits.

It can also be consumed before meals to promote satiety and prevent overeating. Consistency is key to experiencing the full benefits, so incorporate barley water into a daily routine throughout the festive season.

Risks Of Drinking Barley Water

Barley water contains gluten from the barley seeds used for soaking; however, this is unsuitable for those with an intolerance to gluten and coeliac disease. Overconsumption may cause bloating, so moderation is key. Most importantly, diabetics should consult doctors before making it a routine, as it may interfere with certain medications. People with gluten sensitivity or coeliac disease must strictly avoid barley water, as barley is a gluten-containing grain that can trigger adverse reactions ranging from digestive discomfort to serious autoimmune responses. Those with wheat allergies should also exercise caution, as cross-reactivity can occur. Here are some additional risks:

Excessive consumption of barley water, particularly more than two to three glasses per day, can lead to digestive issues, including gas, bloating, cramping, and constipation due to the high fibre content overwhelming the digestive system.

Individuals who are not accustomed to high-fibre diets should introduce barley water gradually to allow their digestive system to adapt.

Pregnant and breastfeeding women should consult their healthcare providers before adding barley water to their daily routine, as there is limited research on its effects during these periods.

Barley water may interact with certain medications, particularly those for diabetes, as it can lower blood sugar levels and potentially cause hypoglycaemia when combined with diabetes medications.

People taking blood sugar-lowering drugs should monitor their glucose levels closely and work with their doctor to adjust medication dosages if necessary.

Additionally, barley contains moderate amounts of oxalates, which may contribute to kidney stone formation in susceptible individuals. Those with a history of kidney stones should limit their intake and ensure adequate hydration from other sources as well.

Some people may experience allergic reactions to barley, manifesting as skin rashes, respiratory issues, or digestive problems.

If any adverse symptoms occur after consuming barley water, discontinuation and medical consultation are advised.

Barley water is not a magic bullet, but it is a simple, traditional Indian remedy that can help manage weight during the festive season. Through improving satiety, regulating sugar, and supporting detox, it helps balance indulgence with wellness. This drink represents a blend of modern science and age-old wisdom, offering a practical way to stay healthy while enjoying celebrations.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.