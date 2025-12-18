Nutritionist Shares Meal Plans For Losing Or Gaining Weight Before Your Wedding

The wedding season is in full swing, and many brides-to-be are struggling with the pressure of looking perfect on their big day. While some are trying to shed a few extra pounds, others are worried about their lean structure. The road to any ideal body weight goes through your stomach and what you eat. When crash diets don't work, you need a tailored approach to your meal plan. Nutritionist Palak Nagpal shares two different meal plans for different needs. In a post shared on Instagram, she writes, "A lot of people think muscle gain means eating 'unclean/ Junk food' or overeating and fat loss means starving or surviving on salads & soups. But that's so far from the truth."

When it comes to body goals, the real magic lies in how you plate your meals. Muscle gain, fat loss, weight gain — the foundation remains the same: you still eat a full, satisfying plate, but the balance on that plate changes.

For muscle gain

If you want to gain muscle and weight, your meal plan should include a calorie surplus with adequate protein, complex carbs and healthy fats. You can incorporate these by adding lean meats, eggs, dairy, whole grains, fruits and vegetables to your diet.

Pre- and post-workout nutrition should include protein shakes and simple carbs, along with maintaining consistency. A sample day may involve oatmeal or eggs for breakfast, chicken with rice and vegetables for lunch, fish with quinoa for dinner, and snacks like yoghurt, nuts and fruit.

For fat loss

On the other hand, if you are trying to lose weight, the plate still stays complete, just with a different ratio. Go a little lighter on carbs and fats, and focus more on protein and fibre to help you stay full. Add lean proteins like eggs, fish, chicken, lentils and paneer to your diet, along with plenty of vegetables, whole grains, healthy fats and adequate water intake.

Reducing processed foods and sugar can also do wonders. Aim for half your plate filled with vegetables, a quarter with protein and a quarter with whole carbs for balanced meals. Eating eggs and vegetables for breakfast, dal, roti and salad for lunch, and grilled protein with vegetables for dinner makes for an ideal meal plan for weight loss.

The idea isn't to eat “more” or “less.” It's to eat smart. It's to understand that clean eating isn't boring, restrictive or complicated — it's simply about eating what your body actually needs, in the right portions, at the right time.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.