Low Carb Diet May Improve Blood Sugar Control In Type 1 Diabetes; 9 Foods With The Lowest Carb Content

Carbs spike blood sugar levels because it requires insulin the most

Highlights Carbs is the nutrient which spikes blood sugar levels Low carb diet can improve blood sugar control in type 1 diabetes A 100 gram serving of shellfish contains 4-5 grams of carbs

On online patient survey revealed that better control of blood sugar in people with type 1 diabetes can be attained with low carb intake. Most diabetes experts do not suggest a low-carb diet for people with type 1 diabetes. They feel that restricting carbs can lead to hypoglycemia which is dangerously low levels of blood sugar. Due to this hypoglycemia have increased safety concerns for people with type 1 diabetes. However, a new study published on Monday begs to differ. It says that people with type 1 diabetes, who consumed a low-carb diet, had an exceptional blood sugar control. These people had a lower risk of health complications and the condition did not interfere with children's growth.

Diabetes is a chronic disease which has no cure, but it can be controlled. Diabetes management is all about blood sugar control. Certain foods and macronutrients can increase your blood sugar levels which, if not controlled, can be quite fatal. Carbs is the nutrient which spikes blood sugar levels because it requires insulin the most. This is one of the reasons why a low carb diet is recommended for people with type 1 diabetes. It eliminates the risk of sudden spikes and crashes in blood sugar. Though these diets are not for everyone, people who successfully follow it attain an exceptionally well controlled blood sugar and enjoy a healthy life.



Also read: Slow-Carb Diet For Weight Loss: Know All About It

So here's a list of the top 9 best foods with the lowest carb content:

1. Eggs

Eggs are one of the healthiest foods on the planet. They are an extremely rich source of proteins and other vital nutrients which your body needs for a healthy survival. It boosts brain and eye health. Eggs have zero carbs which makes them a wonder food for people with type 1 diabetes.

Eggs have zero carb content

Photo Credit: iStock Eggs have zero carb content

2. Chicken

One of the world's most popular meats, chicken is an extremely nutritious food item. A rich source of vital nutrients like proteins, chickens is a must-have for every person. If you are on a low-carb diet, again, this is wonder food because it has zero carb content. Go for the fattier cuts of chicken like wings and thighs.

Chickens are good for people with type 1 diabetes

Chickens are good for people with type 1 diabetes Also read: 10 Dangerous Side Effects Of A Low-Carb Diet

3. Salmon

Salmon is one of the healthiest and most popular varieties of fish. It is a rich source of healthy fats like omega 3 fatty acids, and other nutrients like iron, vitamin B12 and D3. It is a must-have for people with type 1 diabetes due to the low carb content. Salmon has zero carbs.

Salmon is a rich source of healthy fats

Salmon is a rich source of healthy fats

4. Shellfish

Shellfish do not make to every person's plate every day. However, they are one of the most nutritious foods ever. They are close to organ meats when it comes to nutritional value. They have a small amount of carbs. A 100 gram serving of shellfish contains 4-5 grams of carbs.

5. Broccoli

Broccoli is one of the healthiest cruciferous vegetables. It is a rich source of fiber, vitamin K and vitamin C and is enriched with cancer-fighting compounds. Broccoli is a low-carb food. A 100 gram serving of broccoli contains 7 grams of carbs.

Broccoli is one of the healthiest cruciferous vegetables

Photo Credit: iStock Broccoli is one of the healthiest cruciferous vegetables

6. Tomatoes

Technically they are berries/fruits but tomatoes are usually eaten as a vegetable. They are a rich source of antioxidants, vitamin C and potassium. And the best part is their exceptionally low carb content. A 100 gram serving of tomato gives you 4 grams of carbs.

A 100 gram serving of tomatoes contain 4 grams of carbs

A 100 gram serving of tomatoes contain 4 grams of carbs



7. Mushrooms Also read: These 7 Superfoods Can Reverse Your Diabetes

Mushrooms are healthy fungi which packs both flavor and nutrition in the same food. And for those who are on a low-carb diet, mushrooms are a superfood. Just one and half cup of chopped mushrooms contain 1 gram of carbs.

One and a half cup of mushrooms contain 1 gram of carbs

One and a half cup of mushrooms contain 1 gram of carbs

8. Avocado

Avocados are a rich source of healthy fats. These monounsaturated fats increase the metabolism rate and trigger the fat-burning process. They are also a rich source of fiber and low in terms of carbs. One avocado contains only 4 grams of carbs.

Avocados are rich in healthy fats

Photo Credit: iStock Avocados are rich in healthy fats

9. Bell peppers

Bell peppers are another healthy vegetable which adds both flavor and nutrition to your body. They are rich in fiber, vitamin C and antioxidants. They are also low in carbs which makes them a healthy option for people with type 1 diabetes. A 100 gram serving of bell peppers contain 6 grams of carbs.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



