Watch Out For These Early Signs Of Diabetes People Often Miss

There are early signs of diabetes that people can watch out for, and recognising them is crucial because early intervention can help prevent serious complications. Diabetes, especially type 2, often develops gradually, which means symptoms may be mild or easily overlooked at first. These signs occur because the body is either not producing enough insulin or is unable to use insulin effectively, leading to elevated blood sugar levels. Keep reading as we share a list of early signs of diabetes you must look out for.

Watch out for these early signs of diabetes

1. Frequent urination

When blood sugar levels are high, the kidneys work overtime to remove the excess glucose through urine. This leads to more frequent urination, especially at night. Many people dismiss this as a result of drinking more fluids or aging, but it can be a key early warning sign.

2. Excessive thirst

The loss of fluids from frequent urination causes dehydration, prompting an increase in thirst. People may find themselves drinking more water than usual without understanding why, and this thirst doesn't go away easily.

3. Increased hunger

Despite eating regularly, someone with diabetes may feel constantly hungry. This happens because the body's cells aren't able to absorb glucose properly, leaving them “starved” for energy even when food intake is adequate.

4. Fatigue or low energy

Without enough glucose entering the cells for energy, the body starts to feel sluggish and tired. People might feel exhausted even after a full night's sleep, which can interfere with daily productivity and well-being.

5. Blurred vision

High blood sugar levels can cause the lens of the eye to swell, affecting vision. This blurred or distorted vision can come and go, and if left untreated, long-term eye damage (diabetic retinopathy) may occur.

6. Slow wound healing

Elevated glucose levels impair the body's natural healing process by affecting circulation and immune function. As a result, cuts, bruises, or sores may take longer to heal than normal, which can also increase the risk of infection.

7. Unexplained weight loss

When the body can't access glucose for energy, it starts breaking down muscle and fat to compensate. This can lead to noticeable weight loss even without changes in diet or exercise, and is especially common in type 1 diabetes.

8. Tingling or numbness in hands and feet

High blood sugar can damage nerves, especially in the extremities. Early signs of diabetic neuropathy include tingling, numbness, or a burning sensation in the hands, feet, or legs, often unnoticed until it becomes severe.

9. Frequent infections

Diabetes weakens the immune system and creates a breeding ground for infections, particularly yeast infections or urinary tract infections (UTIs). If infections become more frequent or difficult to treat, it could point to underlying diabetes.

10. Dark patches on the skin

This symptom appears as velvety, darkened areas of skin, usually around the neck, armpits, or groin. It's a sign of insulin resistance and is commonly seen in people at risk for type 2 diabetes.

Being aware of these symptoms allows individuals to seek medical help early, manage blood sugar effectively, and reduce the risk of complications like nerve damage, kidney problems, and heart disease.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.