While many symptoms of diabetes are common to both men and women such as excessive thirst, frequent urination, and fatigue, women may experience certain early signs differently or more subtly due to hormonal fluctuations, reproductive health, and metabolic differences. Some signs in women may also be mistaken for other issues, like urinary tract infections, menstrual irregularities, or PCOS. Recognising these early symptoms is crucial for timely diagnosis and preventing long-term complications like heart disease, kidney problems, or nerve damage. Keep reading as we list the early signs of diabetes in women.

10 Early signs of diabetes in women to look out for

1. Frequent urination and excessive thirst

One of the most noticeable early symptoms, this happens because high blood sugar pulls fluids from your tissues, making you feel constantly dehydrated and triggering frequent trips to the bathroom—even at night.

2. Unexplained weight loss

Despite eating normally or even more than usual, a woman may start losing weight. This occurs when the body starts breaking down muscle and fat for energy since it's not able to use glucose properly.

3. Increased fatigue and low energy

Persistent tiredness can be an early warning sign. When your body can't convert sugar into energy effectively, you may feel sluggish, mentally foggy, or struggle to get through your day—even with adequate sleep.

4. Recurring urinary tract infections (UTIs)

Women with undiagnosed diabetes often experience more frequent or stubborn UTIs. High blood sugar promotes bacterial growth in the urinary tract, leading to recurrent infections and discomfort.

5. Itchy skin and frequent yeast infections

High sugar levels can encourage fungal overgrowth, especially in moist areas like the mouth, armpits, and genital region. This results in frequent yeast infections, itching, and even white vaginal discharge.

6. Blurry vision

When sugar levels fluctuate, the lenses in your eyes can swell, causing vision changes. Women might dismiss this as eye strain, but blurry vision can be one of the earliest signs of diabetes.

7. Slow healing of cuts or wounds

Minor injuries that take longer than usual to heal could be a red flag. High blood sugar affects circulation and damages nerves, which slows down the body's ability to repair itself.

8. Dark skin patches

Women may notice dark, velvety patches on areas like the neck, underarms, or groin. This skin condition is often linked to insulin resistance and can be an early sign of prediabetes or type 2 diabetes.

9. Mood swings and irritability

Sudden changes in mood, irritability, or even symptoms resembling depression can occur due to unstable blood sugar levels. Women may also experience anxiety or feel emotionally off-balance.

10. Irregular menstrual cycles or fertility issues

Insulin resistance can interfere with hormone levels, causing irregular periods, difficulty conceiving, or worsening symptoms of PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome), which itself increases the risk of diabetes.

Awareness and early screening can make a significant difference in managing diabetes effectively.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.