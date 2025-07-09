There's A New Barbie Doll In Toyland. She Has Type-1 Diabetes And Comes With An Insulin Pump

Mattel's Barbie dolls have been a staple in children's lives for generations. Now, the company is taking a significant step towards inclusivity with the launch of a new doll, which comes with Type-1 diabetes. The move promotes representation and awareness in order to give kids suffering with the condition a figure that is relatable.

The New Barbie With Type-1 Diabetes

Mattel collaborated with diabetes research organisation Breakthrough T1D to make the new Barbie doll.

The company launched their latest creation at the Breakthrough T1D Children's Congress in Washington. They also shared the news in a post on Instagram. Take a look:

"Introducing a Barbie doll with Type-1 diabetes marks an important step in our commitment to inclusivity and representation," Krista Berger, Senior Vice-President of Barbie and Global Head of Dolls, said in a press release.

She added, "Barbie helps shape children's early perceptions of the world... we ensure more kids can see themselves in the stories they imagine and the dolls they love."

What The New Barbie Looks Like

The doll, part of the 2025 Barbie Fashionistas line, comes dressed in a chic blue polka-dot crop top, ruffled miniskirt and chunky heels. She also has accessories like a continuous glucose monitor (CGM), insulin pump, and a bag big enough to carry emergency snacks.

The doll's design thoughtfully includes the monitor on her arm and the pump on her waist, mirroring the daily lives of those with the condition. The blue polka dots dress is a symbol of diabetes awareness. It aims to resonate with children living with Type 1 diabetes.

Representation And Inclusivity

Additionally, Barbie has partnered with diabetes advocates Lila Moss and Robin Arzon, who will serve as ambassadors for the doll, further amplifying its message of representation and inclusivity.

Type-1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. This means the body can't produce enough insulin, a crucial hormone that converts food into energy.

As a result, people with Type 1 diabetes need to take insulin through injections or a pump to survive. It can be diagnosed at any age but is often identified in childhood or adolescence.