Diabetes Diet: Consume These Foods 30 Mins Before Your Meals To Manage Blood Sugar Levels

The types of food you eat, their nutrient composition, and the timing of consumption can influence how glucose is absorbed and utilised in the body. Consuming specific foods before a meal can help regulate blood sugar levels by slowing down digestion, improving insulin sensitivity, and preventing sudden spikes in glucose. Foods rich in fibre, healthy fats, and protein can create a protective buffer that slows carbohydrate absorption, leading to a gradual rise in blood sugar instead of a sharp spike. Keep reading as we share a list of foods you can have before a meal for better blood sugar levels.

Foods to consume 30 minutes before your meals to manage your blood sugar

1. Apple cider vinegar

Drinking a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar diluted in a glass of water before meals can help improve insulin sensitivity and reduce post-meal blood sugar spikes. The acetic acid in vinegar slows down the digestion of carbohydrates and enhances glucose uptake by muscles, leading to better blood sugar regulation.

2. Chia seeds soaked in water

Chia seeds are rich in fibre and omega-3 fatty acids, which help slow down the absorption of carbohydrates and prevent sudden spikes in blood sugar. Soaking them in water for 30 minutes before meals forms a gel-like consistency that delays digestion and promotes satiety, reducing overall calorie intake.

3. Greek yogurt

Eating a small portion of Greek yogurt before meals provides a good amount of protein and probiotics. The protein helps slow down glucose absorption, while probiotics support gut health, which plays a role in regulating blood sugar levels.

4. Almonds or walnuts

A handful of almonds or walnuts before meals can help control blood sugar levels due to their high content of healthy fats, protein, and fibre. These nutrients slow digestion, promote satiety, and prevent carbohydrate-induced sugar spikes.

5. Cinnamon water

Drinking a glass of warm water infused with cinnamon before meals can improve insulin sensitivity and help lower blood sugar levels. Cinnamon contains compounds that enhance glucose metabolism and reduce insulin resistance.

6. Fenugreek seeds soaked in water

Fenugreek seeds are known for their blood sugar-lowering properties. When soaked in water overnight and consumed before meals, they release soluble fibre, which slows digestion and carbohydrate absorption, leading to better blood sugar control.

7. Leafy green salad

Eating a small bowl of leafy greens like spinach, kale, or lettuce before a meal helps slow glucose absorption. The fibre in these greens delays digestion, reducing post-meal blood sugar spikes and improving insulin response.

8. Avocado slices

Consuming avocado before meals provides healthy monounsaturated fats that slow digestion and prevent blood sugar spikes. The fibre and fat content in avocados promote satiety, helping with portion control and reducing overall carbohydrate intake.

9. Cucumber slices with lemon

Eating cucumber slices with a squeeze of lemon before meals can hydrate the body and provide fibre, which helps in slowing down digestion. The vitamin C in lemon may also improve insulin sensitivity, making it easier for cells to use glucose effectively.

Incorporating these foods before meals can help improve blood sugar control, reduce cravings, and enhance overall metabolic health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.