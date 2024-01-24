Diabetes: Expert Shares 3 Simple Yet Effective Tips To Maintain Healthy Blood Sugar Levels

Diabetics should choose whole grains over refined ones

Understanding diet for diabetes can be a little tricky. People with diabetes are often advised to consume foods that can help prevent blood sugar spikes. However, it often becomes difficult to determine the effect of every food consumed on blood sugar levels. Doctors usually guide the patients about major food groups that can help them eat right with diabetes. Not many know that there are a few simple diet hacks that can be extremely helpful for people with diabetes. Recently, in an Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared three simple hacks for diabetics that can help balance sugar levels. Let's take a look at these.

Tips for managing blood sugar through diet

1. Choose whole grains

It is wise to choose whole grains over refined ones. You can also choose low GI grains such as bajra and jowar. Foods with low GI release glucose slowly into the bloodstream, preventing blood sugar spikes. Whole grains also contain high fibre content that can help ensure steady sugar levels.

2. Pay attention to fibre content

If you want to regulate blood sugar levels, snack on high-fibre, nutritious foods. The expert recommends having nuts and seeds as they are rich in fibre. High-fibre foods can slow down the absorption of sugar, aiding in overall glycemic control. Nuts and seeds are specifically highly nutritious that can be a great addition to diabetics' diets.

3. Trust the magic of cinnamon

Cinnamon is a popular spice used to enhance the taste of foods and drinks. It is also loaded with several medicinal properties. Several studies have highlighted the role of cinnamon in managing diabetes. The nutritionist explained that cinnamon can imitate the effects of insulin and increase glucose transport into cells. Therefore, adding cinnamon to diet can help promote healthy blood sugar levels.

Bonus tip: Diabetics must monitor blood sugar levels regularly to understand how different foods affect them. It will help you plan meals effectively.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.