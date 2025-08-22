Eat Protein And Veggies Before Carbs: This Expert Tip Can Help You Prevent Blood Sugar Spikes

High blood sugar, or hyperglycemia, is becoming an increasingly common concern, particularly among those with PCOS, pre-diabetes, obesity, or a family history of diabetes. Persistently elevated glucose levels can lead to serious health issues, including diabetes, heart disease, and kidney problems. Modern lifestyles, characterised by processed foods, sedentary habits, and irregular eating patterns, further heighten the risk. To help manage blood sugar naturally, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has shared a simple yet effective dietary strategy.

She shared a simple hack with people that will help them balance blood sugar. She advises consuming vegetables and protein first, followed by carbohydrates.

"For example, if your dinner includes chicken, vegetables, chapati, and dal, start with the chicken and vegetables," Mukerjee said. "The combination of fiber, protein, and healthy fats slows the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream. Once you finish these, eating the chapati or other carbs will not cause a sudden spike in blood sugar," she added.

She also explained that protein and vegetables have a low glycemic index, which helps control glucose levels, reduces sugar cravings, prevents excessive fat storage, and lowers the risk of long-term health issues.

Why This Works

Protein and vegetables have a low glycemic index, meaning they are digested slowly and do not cause a rapid rise in blood glucose. This method helps in:

Controlling blood sugar levels

Reducing sugar cravings

Preventing excessive fat storage

Lowering the risk of long-term health issues, including diabetes.

Mukerjee's advice focuses on the sequence of eating rather than eliminating any food groups. The order, protein first, then vegetables, followed by carbs, can significantly influence how your body responds to meals.

The Science Behind It

Vegetables provide fibre, which slows sugar absorption.

Protein further slows digestion and stabilises insulin levels.

Together, they reduce the glucose spike from the carbs that follow, such as rice or chapati.

Anjali Mukerjee says, "It's a small shift with powerful long-term results."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.