High Blood Sugar Levels? These Herbs Are Essential For Diabetics

High blood sugar levels also known as hyperglycemia, occurs when there is too much glucose circulating in the bloodstream. This usually happens when the body either does not produce enough insulin or cannot use insulin effectively to move glucose into cells for energy. Persistently high blood sugar is a key feature of diabetes and, if uncontrolled, can damage blood vessels, nerves, kidneys, eyes, and the heart over time. Symptoms may include excessive thirst, frequent urination, fatigue, blurred vision, and slow healing of wounds.

Some herbs can help support the management of high blood sugar in diabetics by improving insulin sensitivity, reducing glucose absorption, or supporting overall metabolism. For example, fenugreek seeds, bitter gourd (karela), cinnamon, holy basil (tulsi), and gurmar (gymnema sylvestre) have shown potential in helping regulate blood sugar levels naturally. While these herbs can be beneficial when included in the diet or as supplements, they should not replace prescribed medication and must be used under medical guidance to avoid interactions or hypoglycaemia. In this article, we outline some common herbs you can add to your diet as a diabetic to better manage your high blood sugar levels. These tips should be followed along with a healthy routine and medications (if prescribed any).

Herbs which are essential for diabetics

1. Fenugreek seeds

Fenugreek seeds or locally known as methi is rich in soluble fibre, which helps slow down carbohydrate digestion and absorption, thereby reducing post-meal spikes in blood sugar. They also contain compounds that may improve insulin sensitivity. Drinking soaked fenugreek seed water or adding them to curries and rotis can be beneficial.

2. Bitter gourd

Bitter gourd or more commonly known as karela contains compounds like charantin and polypeptide-p, which mimic insulin and help lower blood sugar. Regular consumption of bitter gourd juice or adding it as a vegetable can support better glucose regulation.

3. Cinnamon

Cinnamon or dalchini is known to enhance insulin sensitivity and improve glucose uptake by cells. It may also help lower fasting blood sugar levels. Adding a small pinch of cinnamon powder to tea, smoothies, or curries can be helpful.

4. Tulsi

Tulsi or widely known as holy basil leaves have antioxidant properties and compounds that may help lower stress-related spikes in blood sugar while improving pancreatic function. Consuming fresh tulsi leaves in the morning or as herbal tea is common in traditional practice.

5. Gymnema sylvestre

Known as the Gurmar or “sugar destroyer,” Gymnema reduces sugar cravings and may improve insulin secretion. Studies suggest it can help lower both fasting and post-meal glucose levels. Herbal capsules or tea are common ways to consume it.

6. Aloe vera

Aloe vera gel contains phytochemicals that may help reduce fasting blood sugar and HbA1c levels. Drinking aloe vera juice without added sugar in small amounts may support glucose control.

7. Curry leaves

Curry leaves contain antioxidants that help improve insulin activity and reduce oxidative stress in diabetics. Chewing fresh curry leaves daily or adding them to dishes may help regulate sugar levels.

8. Turmeric

Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, has strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. It may improve insulin sensitivity and protect against diabetic complications like nerve damage and kidney issues. Using turmeric in cooking or as golden milk can be beneficial.

9. Ginger

Ginger (adrak) may help improve insulin sensitivity and reduce fasting blood sugar levels. Drinking ginger tea or adding raw ginger to food can support better metabolic health in diabetics.

10. Neem leaves

Neem has been traditionally used for managing diabetes due to its blood sugar-lowering effects. Consuming neem leaf juice or powder in moderation may help improve glucose metabolism and reduce insulin resistance.

Do understand that while these herbs can be helpful, they should be used as a supportive measure along with prescribed medications, diet, and lifestyle changes. Overuse or combining them without medical advice can sometimes cause dangerously low blood sugar.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.