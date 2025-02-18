Diabetes Diet: These 10 Low-GI Foods Are A Must For Good Health

Low Glycemic Index (GI) foods are those that cause a slow and gradual rise in blood sugar levels after consumption. The Glycemic Index measures how quickly a carbohydrate-containing food increases blood sugar, with low-GI foods being digested and absorbed more slowly. Diabetics should prioritise low-GI foods because they help manage blood sugar levels, reduce insulin spikes, and lower the risk of complications such as heart disease, nerve damage, and kidney issues. These foods are not only beneficial for diabetics but also promote overall health by supporting weight management, improving digestion, and sustaining energy levels. Including a variety of low-GI foods in the diet ensures better blood sugar control and long-term well-being. Read on as we share some below.

10 Low-GI foods that are a must for good health for diabetics

1. Oats

Oats are an excellent low-GI food that provides soluble fibre, specifically beta-glucan, which slows digestion and stabilises blood sugar levels. They also help lower cholesterol and keep you full for longer, preventing unhealthy snacking.

2. Chickpeas

With a GI of around 28, chickpeas are a great source of protein, fibre, and complex carbohydrates, making them ideal for diabetics. They promote better blood sugar control, improve gut health, and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

3. Quinoa

Quinoa (GI: 53) is a protein-rich grain that contains all nine essential amino acids, fibre, and antioxidants. It provides steady energy, helps control blood sugar, and supports muscle recovery. Quinoa is an excellent substitute for rice in diabetic-friendly meals.

4. Lentils

Lentils have a low GI (around 32) and are packed with fibre and plant-based protein. They help slow the absorption of glucose into the bloodstream, reducing blood sugar spikes. They also aid in digestion and improve heart health when included regularly in the diet.

5. Leafy greens

Leafy greens have an extremely low GI (below 15) and are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They support overall metabolic health, reduce inflammation, and provide essential nutrients without causing blood sugar fluctuations.

6. Nuts and seeds

Most nuts and seeds have a low GI (below 20) and are high in healthy fats, protein, and fibre. They help improve insulin sensitivity, reduce cholesterol levels, and keep hunger in check. A small handful of nuts or adding seeds to smoothies and yogurt can be a healthy snack option.

7. Berries

Berries have a GI of around 25–40 and are loaded with antioxidants, vitamins, and fibre. They help regulate blood sugar, reduce oxidative stress, and support brain health.

8. Greek yogurt

Greek yogurt is a protein-rich dairy option that helps regulate blood sugar while providing probiotics for gut health. It has a lower carbohydrate content compared to regular yogurt, making it an ideal choice for diabetics when consumed unsweetened.

9. Sweet potatoes

Unlike regular potatoes, sweet potatoes have a lower GI (around 50) and contain fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants. They promote better blood sugar control while providing a steady source of energy.

10. Barley

Barley is a highly beneficial whole grain that helps reduce post-meal blood sugar spikes. It is rich in beta-glucan fibre, which improves digestion, lowers cholesterol, and enhances satiety. Swapping white rice with barley in meals can be a great way to maintain stable blood sugar levels.

Incorporating these low-GI foods into a diabetic-friendly diet can help manage blood sugar effectively, reduce the risk of complications, and improve overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.