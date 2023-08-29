Diabetes Diet: 9 Low Glycemic Foods That Can Help Control Blood Sugar Levels

Healthy blood sugar levels can help prevent or delay the onset of diabetes-related complications

In today's fast-paced world, people are finding it hard to strike a balance between work and health. In the race to achieve our goals, most of us compromise on the health front. Our bodies get prone to health complications like diabetes and cholesterol due to poor lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits. Diabetes is one such health issue that has become common than ever. Diet plays a crucial role in managing diabetes. To raise awareness, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares valuable insights for diabetic patients through an Instagram reel.

Her video sheds light on food items capable of balancing sugar levels. In the video's caption, Anjali Mukerjee emphasised, "Living with diabetes doesn't mean deprivation or eating less. It's about making healthy choices. The key is consuming low glycemic index (GI) foods."

Best foods for diabetics

1. Fibre-rich vegetables:

Incorporate beans, spinach, broccoli, and green leafy vegetables into your meals. These veggies not only keep you feeling full but also help regulate blood sugar levels and support heart health.

2. Pulses:

Consider adding whole and split dals like moong, masoor, rajma, chole, and matki to your diet. These pulses have a low glycemic index (GI) and are packed with both fibre and protein, making them great choices for diabetes management.

3. Nuts:

Nuts, such as almonds and walnuts, are rich in fibre, protein, and omega-3 fats. Their slow digestion process can effectively control blood sugar levels.

4. Barley:

Opt for barley as a substitute for rice. With its low GI, barley can help manage blood sugar while resembling the texture of rice when boiled.

5. Oatmeal:

Start your day with oatmeal, a breakfast option loaded with soluble fibre. This type of fibre helps slow down the absorption of glucose, assisting in the control of blood sugar levels.

6. Bitter gourd:

Also known as karela, bitter gourd contains active compounds that have shown promise in diabetes management. Freshly extracted karela juice is particularly beneficial.

7. Fenugreek seeds:

Soak methi seeds overnight and consume the water along with the seeds in the morning on an empty stomach. This practice can help slow down the absorption of carbohydrates.

8. Green Tea:

Preserving its polyphenol content, green tea provides antioxidants and hypoglycemic benefits, aiding in the control of blood sugar.

9. Flax Seeds:

Abundant in omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and fibre, flaxseeds are advantageous for the management of blood sugar levels.

Check out Anjali Mukerjee's reel below:

So follow these tips to keep your sugar level in check by eating all these food items.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.