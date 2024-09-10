Diabetes & Diet: Best & Worst Breads For Diabetics

Opting for nutrient-dense, high-fibre bread varieties can help maintain stable blood sugar levels

The best and worst breads for diabetics are based on the bread's glycemic index (GI), fibre content, and nutritional profile. Breads that are high in refined carbohydrates and low in fibre, like white bread or sweetened bread, tend to have a high GI, causing rapid spikes in blood sugar levels, which can be problematic for diabetics. In contrast, whole grain bread has a lower GI and is rich in fibre, which slows the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream, leading to more stable blood sugar levels. Keep reading as we share a list of best and worst breads for diabetics.

Best breads for diabetics

1. Whole grain bread

Whole grain bread, made from whole wheat, barley, or oats, is one of the best choices for people with diabetes. Unlike refined white bread, which is made from processed flour, whole grain bread contains the entire grain, including the bran, germ, and endosperm. This means it retains more fibre, vitamins, and minerals, which help slow down the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream, leading to better blood sugar control.

2. Sourdough bread

The natural fermentation in sourdough with wild yeast and lactic acid bacteria helps break down some of the carbohydrates and gluten, lowering its glycemic index. This means it causes a slower, steadier rise in blood sugar levels. Additionally, the lactic acid produced during fermentation can improve gut health and aid in better digestion of the bread, making it a beneficial choice for people managing diabetes.

3. Sprouted grain bread

The sprouting process in sprouted grain bread breaks down starches in the grains, resulting in bread that has a lower glycemic index and is easier to digest. This process also increases the availability of certain nutrients, such as vitamin C, folate, and antioxidants. The higher fibre content of sprouted grain bread helps slow glucose absorption, making it a more diabetes-friendly option that helps keep blood sugar levels stable.

Worst breads for diabetics

1. White bread

Made from refined flour, white bread lacks fibre, which causes a rapid spike in blood sugar levels after consumption. The refining process strips away the bran and germ from the wheat, removing most of its nutrients and leaving primarily simple carbohydrates that are quickly digested. Frequent consumption of white bread can contribute to insulin resistance and poor blood sugar control, making it unsuitable for people with diabetes.

2. Sweetened bread

Sweetened bread varieties contain high levels of sugar and refined carbohydrates, leading to rapid blood sugar spikes. Even small amounts can disrupt blood sugar control and contribute to increased cravings, weight gain, and insulin resistance. For diabetics, it is crucial to avoid bread with added sugars and opt for those with natural sweetness, such as whole grain or sprouted grain bread.

3. Gluten-free bread (made from refined flours)

While gluten-free bread may seem like a healthier option, many varieties are made from refined flours like rice flour, potato starch, or tapioca starch, which can have a high glycemic index. These refined ingredients can cause a rapid rise in blood sugar levels, similar to white bread. Not all gluten-free breads are created equal; those made from whole-grain alternatives like quinoa, buckwheat, or millet are better options for diabetics.

Opting for nutrient-dense, high-fibre bread varieties can help maintain stable blood sugar levels and support overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.