Heart-Healthy Diet: Foods & Drinks To Avoid With Diabetes

Certain foods and drinks can be harmful to diabetics because they cause rapid spikes in blood sugar levels, leading to poor glycemic control. Foods high in simple carbohydrates, added sugars, and unhealthy fats can overwhelm the body's ability to manage blood glucose. Over time, this can worsen insulin resistance, contribute to weight gain, and increase the risk of complications like heart disease, nerve damage, and kidney issues. Avoiding or limiting such items is critical for maintaining balanced blood sugar levels and preventing complications. Keep reading as we list foods and drinks you should avoid as a diabetic for better health.

10 Foods and drinks diabetics should avoid

Drinks like sodas, sweetened teas, and energy drinks are loaded with added sugars, causing immediate and significant spikes in blood sugar. They also contribute to weight gain and increased insulin resistance. Opt for water, herbal teas, or unsweetened beverages instead.

White bread, white rice, and pasta made from refined flour have a high glycemic index, leading to quick blood sugar spikes. Replace these with whole-grain options like quinoa, brown rice, or whole-grain bread to stabilise blood sugar.

Found in processed snacks, margarine, and baked goods, trans fats increase inflammation, worsen insulin resistance, and raise bad cholesterol levels. Choose foods labeled "trans fat-free" and focus on healthy fats from nuts, seeds, and avocados.

Deep-fried items like French fries and fried chicken are high in unhealthy fats and calories, which can lead to weight gain and increase the risk of heart disease. Opt for baked, grilled, or air-fried alternatives for a healthier choice.

Cakes, cookies, and candies are high in added sugars and unhealthy fats, causing rapid glucose spikes. For sweet cravings, try small portions of fruit or desserts made with natural sweeteners like stevia.

Many cereals marketed as "healthy" are packed with sugar, making them unsuitable for diabetics. These can lead to a blood sugar surge in the morning. Opt for oatmeal or whole-grain cereals with no added sugar.

Whole milk, cream, and full-fat yogurts are high in saturated fats, which can worsen insulin sensitivity and increase cholesterol levels. Switch to low-fat or non-dairy options like almond or oat milk.

Bacon, sausage, and other processed meats are high in sodium and unhealthy fats, which can increase the risk of heart disease and exacerbate diabetes complications. Opt for lean proteins like chicken, fish, or plant-based sources.

Alcohol can cause erratic blood sugar levels, especially when consumed in excess or on an empty stomach. Beer and sugary cocktails are particularly problematic due to their high carb content. If drinking, choose dry wines or spirits in moderation, and pair them with food.

Coffee drinks with added syrups, whipped cream, and full-fat milk are loaded with sugar and calories, making them harmful for diabetics. Stick to plain black coffee or add a dash of unsweetened almond milk and cinnamon for flavour.

By avoiding these foods and drinks, diabetics can better manage their blood sugar levels, reduce the risk of complications, and improve overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.