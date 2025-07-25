Can Yoga Actually Reduce Diabetes Risk? Asanas To Consider

Yoga can play a significant role in reducing the risk of diabetes. Regular yoga practice helps improve insulin sensitivity, balance blood sugar levels, reduce stress, and support weight management all of which are crucial in preventing type 2 diabetes. A recent study conducted by experts from the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI) has revealed that yoga can play a key role in preventing type 2 diabetes. Titled 'Yoga and Prevention of Type 2 Diabetes', the report was officially presented to Union Health Minister Shri J.P. Nadda. The findings suggest that individuals with a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes may lower their chances by up to 40% through consistent yoga practice. The research was spearheaded by Dr. S.V. Madhu, who leads the Department of Endocrinology at the University College of Medical Sciences in Delhi. Add these asanas into your routine to reduce diabetes diet.

6 Yoga asanas beneficial for diabetes risk and how to perform them

1. Vrikshasana

This balancing pose improves concentration, reduces stress, and strengthens the nervous system, indirectly aiding in blood sugar control.

Stand straight with feet together.

Lift your right foot and place it on your inner left thigh.

Bring your palms together in a prayer position at the chest or raise them overhead.

Hold for 20-30 seconds, breathing steadily.

Repeat on the other side.

2. Bhujangasana

It stimulates the pancreas and digestive organs, promoting better insulin function.

Lie face down on your mat with palms under your shoulders.

Inhale and slowly lift your chest off the ground, using your back muscles (not arms).

Keep elbows slightly bent and shoulders relaxed.

Hold for 15-30 seconds, then release back down.

Repeat 2-3 times.

3. Paschimottanasana

It massages abdominal organs, improves digestion, and relieves stress.

Sit with your legs extended straight in front.

Inhale and raise your arms.

Exhale and bend forward from the hips, reaching toward your toes.

Try to keep the spine long and avoid hunching.

Hold for 30 seconds to 1 minute, breathing gently.

4. Ardha Matsyendrasana

This stimulates the liver and pancreas, improves digestion, and regulates metabolism.

Sit with your legs extended.

Bend your right leg and place the foot outside the left thigh.

Bend your left leg or keep it straight.

Twist your torso to the right, placing your right hand behind and left elbow on the right knee.

Hold the twist for 30 seconds, then switch sides.

5. Setu Bandhasana

This helps regulate thyroid function, calms the mind, and supports hormonal balance.

Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat, hip-width apart.

Arms rest beside you.

Inhale and lift your hips toward the ceiling, pressing into your feet and shoulders.

Hold for 30 seconds, then slowly lower down.

Repeat 2-3 times.

6. Dhanurasana

It activates the pancreas, strengthens abdominal muscles, and improves digestion.

Lie on your stomach and bend your knees.

Reach back to hold your ankles with your hands.

Inhale and lift your chest and thighs off the floor, arching your back.

Look forward and hold the pose for 15-20 seconds.

Release slowly and repeat once or twice.

These yoga asanas, when practiced regularly alongside a healthy diet and lifestyle, can significantly reduce your risk of developing diabetes and enhance overall metabolic health.

